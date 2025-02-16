Railway Panel Begins Probe As Delhi Stampede Toll Reaches 18

A tragic stampede at Delhi’s main railway station claimed two more lives on Sunday, raising the total death toll to 18. The chaos erupted on Saturday night as thousands of devotees attempted to board trains heading to Prayagraj for the Maha Kumbh festival.

A tragic stampede at Delhi’s main railway station claimed two more lives on Sunday, raising the total death toll to 18. The chaos erupted on Saturday night as thousands of devotees attempted to board trains heading to Prayagraj for the Maha Kumbh festival. Officials have pointed to severe lapses in crowd control as the primary cause of the disaster.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Overcrowding and Confusion Lead to Disaster

The stampede occurred at the Ajmeri Gate end of the station, where a surge of passengers gathered to board trains to Prayagraj. In just two hours, railway officials sold 7,600 unreserved tickets, far exceeding the usual count of around 5,000. The rush of passengers resulted in extreme congestion on platforms 14 and 15, as well as the footbridge and staircase leading to them.

“There was a surge in crowd to board the trains heading for Prayagraj for the ongoing Mahakumbh,” Indian Railways said in a statement. Officials attempted to ease the congestion by announcing a special train from Platform 12, but this move inadvertently added to the confusion. Many passengers mistakenly believed that the Prayagraj Express, scheduled to depart at 10:10 PM, had been shifted to Platform 12. The misunderstanding led to a crush of people trying to reposition themselves, triggering a deadly stampede at around 9:15 PM.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Investigation and Compensation Announced

The railway ministry has launched an investigation into the incident, appointing a two-member committee comprising Narsingh Deo, Northern Railway’s Principal Chief Commercial Manager (PCCM), and Pankaj Gangwar, Principal Chief Safety Commissioner (PCSC). The government has also announced compensation for the victims. Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw confirmed that families of the deceased will receive ₹10 lakh each, while those seriously injured will be given ₹2.5 lakh. Passengers with minor injuries will receive ₹1 lakh.

Officials ensured that the compensation was disbursed immediately following autopsies. Ambulances were provided to transport the bodies of the deceased to their hometowns.

Heroic Efforts and Devastating Losses

As the tragedy unfolded, railway porters played a critical role in assisting the injured before emergency responders arrived. Vikas Yogi, a 22-year-old porter, described the grim reality of carrying lifeless bodies from the platform. “Never had I imagined that I would be carrying lifeless bodies on my shoulder,” he said.

Manoj Sah, a devastated passenger, lost three family members—his in-laws and his daughter. “Police and others came after 10 PM, and by then, most people who had collapsed had died,” he said.

At Lok Nayak Hospital, doctors confirmed 15 deaths through the night. Most victims had succumbed to traumatic asphyxia, caused by the immense pressure of the crowd. The deceased included 50-year-old Silam Devi, who had traveled with her son to seek blessings at the Kumbh. “Scores of people walked over him and his mother,” said her sister Meena Devi, explaining that while her nephew survived, his mother did not.

Frantic Searches for Missing Family Members

By Sunday, distraught families were still searching for their missing relatives, carrying passport-sized photographs to hospitals and police stations. Gupteshwar Yadav from Ballia, Uttar Pradesh, spent the entire day looking for his wife, who was separated from him during the chaos. “The crowd was such that we got separated,” he said, holding a picture of his wife. “After the crowd dispersed somewhat, my brother and I have been searching but have not found any information about her.”

Authorities Face Tough Questions on Mismanagement

Despite the clear overcrowding, authorities failed to deploy sufficient security personnel to manage the surge. The Delhi Police railway unit has launched an inquest but had not registered a First Information Report (FIR) as of late Sunday. Officials stated that a formal case would only be filed if evidence of criminal negligence or conspiracy emerged.

A railway official, speaking anonymously, revealed that between 6 PM and 8 PM alone, 1,500 unreserved tickets were sold. Another railway official disclosed that a total of 7,600 such tickets were issued that evening, far exceeding the typical volume.

Lessons Not Learned from Past Tragedies

Experts have criticized railway authorities for failing to take preventive measures despite knowing that the Kumbh would attract an enormous number of pilgrims. A retired Northern Railways general manager called the incident “a completely avoidable disaster and a classic example of mismanagement.” Another former official added, “The disaster cell of the safety department seems to be inactive. This stampede could have been prevented with proper crowd assessment. When authorities saw more passengers than expected, they should have immediately deployed additional manpower.”

Shockingly, the Railways did not set up a helpline for the victims’ families, as is standard practice in mass casualty events. “Local police are also responsible for crowd control,” a retired official pointed out. “Even after issuing excessive unreserved tickets, railway and police officials should have been stationed strategically to manage the crowd. That clearly did not happen.”

Condolences and Political Fallout

President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed deep condolences, with Modi stating that he was “distressed” by the incident. Opposition leader Rahul Gandhi criticized the government, calling it another example of the Railways’ failure and the administration’s insensitivity. “Why were proper arrangements not made for the expected surge of devotees?” he asked.

The tragedy stands as the deadliest railway stampede since the 2017 Elphinstone Road incident in Mumbai, where 23 people lost their lives. As normalcy returned to Delhi’s railway station on Sunday, grim reminders of the night remained—scattered belongings, abandoned footwear, and the lingering echoes of a crisis that officials failed to prevent.