Tuesday, May 13, 2025
Rain Alert In Karnataka As IMD Issues Yellow Warning Till May 15

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for large parts of Karnataka, forecasting thunderstorms and heavy rainfall till May 15.

Rain Alert In Karnataka As IMD Issues Yellow Warning Till May 15


The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for large parts of Karnataka, forecasting thunderstorms and heavy rainfall till May 15. The alert covers Coastal Karnataka, North Interior Karnataka, and South Interior Karnataka, including Bengaluru.

The weather office has warned of lightning, squalls, and intense rainfall, with wind speeds likely to touch 50 km/h in some regions. According to Monday’s advisory, these conditions are expected to persist over the coming days, especially through Wednesday and Thursday, raising concerns over potential waterlogging in low-lying areas.

City Braces for Unstable Weather

In Bengaluru, the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC) has predicted scattered rain and thunderstorms across the city. The sky will remain partly cloudy, with intermittent rainfall and gusty winds, mostly during the afternoon and evening.

Officials have urged residents to remain cautious and limit outdoor movement during storms. Emergency teams are on standby to respond to any weather-related disruptions, and citizens have been advised to follow local updates closely.

The IMD has also alerted rural and coastal populations to stay indoors during lightning spells and to avoid taking shelter under trees or temporary structures during heavy winds.

