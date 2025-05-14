Home
Thursday, May 15, 2025
Rain Alert: Thunderstorms And Lightning Expected In 26 Tamil Nadu Districts, Says IMD

IMD Chennai forecasts rain with thunder and lightning in 26 districts of Tamil Nadu due to low-level circulations over the Bay of Bengal and Andaman Sea.

Rain Alert: Thunderstorms And Lightning Expected In 26 Tamil Nadu Districts, Says IMD


The Chennai Meteorological Department has issued a rain forecast for Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal, warning of light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunder, lightning, and strong winds at several places today. This weather pattern is due to the prevailing low-level circulations over both the southwest Bay of Bengal near the Tamil Nadu coast and the Andaman Sea.

In its latest bulletin, the department stated that moderate rainfall with moderate thunder and lightning is likely in the following 13 districts of Tamil Nadu:

  • Dharmapuri

  • Krishnagiri

  • Salem

  • Tiruvannamalai

  • Namakkal

  • Kallakurichi

  • Perambalur

  • Ariyalur

  • Erode

  • Trichy

  • Mayiladuthurai

  • Nagapattinam

  • Thiruvarur

  • Thanjavur

Additionally, light to moderate rain with light thunder and lightning is expected in the following 13 districts:

  • Pudukkottai

  • Sivaganga

  • Ramanathapuram

  • Cuddalore

  • Karur

  • Dindigul

  • Theni

  • Nilgiris

  • Coimbatore

  • Tiruppur

  • Virudhunagar

  • Madurai

The weather department has advised residents and commuters in these areas to stay alert and take necessary precautions, especially in regions prone to waterlogging and lightning activity. The rain activity is expected to continue till 3 AM tonight.

As the low-pressure systems evolve, further updates are expected from the India Meteorological Department. Citizens are advised to follow local weather bulletins for real-time information.

