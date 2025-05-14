Rain Alert: Thunderstorms And Lightning Expected In 26 Tamil Nadu Districts, Says IMD

The Chennai Meteorological Department has issued a rain forecast for Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal, warning of light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunder, lightning, and strong winds at several places today. This weather pattern is due to the prevailing low-level circulations over both the southwest Bay of Bengal near the Tamil Nadu coast and the Andaman Sea.

In its latest bulletin, the department stated that moderate rainfall with moderate thunder and lightning is likely in the following 13 districts of Tamil Nadu:

Dharmapuri

Krishnagiri

Salem

Tiruvannamalai

Namakkal

Kallakurichi

Perambalur

Ariyalur

Erode

Trichy

Mayiladuthurai

Nagapattinam

Thiruvarur

Thanjavur

Additionally, light to moderate rain with light thunder and lightning is expected in the following 13 districts:

Pudukkottai

Sivaganga

Ramanathapuram

Cuddalore

Karur

Dindigul

Theni

Nilgiris

Coimbatore

Tiruppur

Virudhunagar

Madurai

The weather department has advised residents and commuters in these areas to stay alert and take necessary precautions, especially in regions prone to waterlogging and lightning activity. The rain activity is expected to continue till 3 AM tonight.

As the low-pressure systems evolve, further updates are expected from the India Meteorological Department. Citizens are advised to follow local weather bulletins for real-time information.

