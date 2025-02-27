Delhi woke up to cloudy skies and light drizzle on Thursday, bringing much-needed relief from the unseasonably warm February days. However, as another western disturbance looms, the city’s weather remains unpredictable.

The Delhi weather turned cloudy on Wednesday, offering a brief respite from the unusually warm temperatures that have marked February. Early on Thursday, it started drizzling throughout the capital, bringing the temperatures down. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), light rain or drizzle is anticipated later in the day as the city continues to grapple with unpredictable weather patterns.

Minimum Temperature to Fall

The IMD reported that Delhi’s minimum temperature is expected to dip to 15 degrees Celsius, while the maximum temperature may rise to 29 degrees Celsius. Winds are likely to blow at a speed of 30 km/h, with the relative humidity hovering around 30%.

The shifting weather patterns are attributed to an active western disturbance over North Pakistan and parts of India. This system is set to bring light to moderate rainfall across several northern regions, including Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, West Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh.

Residents in Jammu-Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan, Muzaffarabad, and Himachal Pradesh can expect widespread snowfall and thunderstorms. The IMD has also forecast isolated hailstorms in Punjab and Haryana on February 27.

Meanwhile, an easterly wave will trigger widespread rainfall over the Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and nearby areas. Another western disturbance is expected to affect Northwest India from March 2 onwards, likely bringing additional rain and cooler temperatures.

Delhi Weather Forecast for Thursday

Looking ahead, the capital is likely to experience thunderstorms and rain on Thursday. The minimum temperature is forecasted to rise to 17 degrees Celsius, while the maximum may reach 26 degrees Celsius.

Amid the changing weather, Delhi’s air quality slipped back into the ‘poor’ category on Wednesday after several days of moderate levels. According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 218 at 8 am on February 26.

The Air Quality Early Warning System for Delhi predicts that the AQI will remain in the poor category until February 27 but may improve to moderate by February 28.

