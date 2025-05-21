Rain Disrupts Flights To Goa, Indigo Issues Travel Advisory, Check Here

As heavy rainfall continues to lash Goa, leading airline IndiGo has issued a travel advisory warning passengers of potential flight delays and disruptions. T

As heavy rainfall continues to lash Goa, leading airline IndiGo has issued a travel advisory warning passengers of potential flight delays and disruptions. The advisory, shared on social media, comes in light of the adverse weather conditions currently affecting operations at Goa’s airports.

IndiGo issues travel advisory. Tweets, “Goa is experiencing rain, which may affect flight operations…” pic.twitter.com/XQG6FSiD8B — ANI (@ANI) May 21, 2025

“Goa is experiencing rain, which may affect flight operations,” IndiGo stated in a tweet, urging travellers to stay informed through its official flight status link.

Passengers flying in and out of Goa have been advised to check their flight status before heading to the airport. The airline also suggested that commuters allow for extra travel time, citing the possibility of traffic congestion due to the rains.

The airline reassured customers that its support teams remain available across all service platforms and are committed to assisting travellers through any inconvenience caused by the weather-related disruptions.

IndiGo concluded its message by thanking passengers for their patience and cooperation during this period of unpredictable weather.

