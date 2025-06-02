Rain Eases Slightly in Northeast, But Flood Threat Still Looms in Several States

The intensity of rainfall across India’s northeastern states dropped slightly in the last 24 hours, but the overall situation remains serious, with every state in the region continuing to receive much more rain than normal.

The intensity of rainfall across India’s northeastern states dropped slightly in the last 24 hours, but the overall situation remains serious.

The intensity of rainfall across India’s northeastern states dropped slightly in the last 24 hours, but the overall situation remains serious, with every state in the region continuing to receive much more rain than normal. While the downpour has become less intense compared to earlier this week, flood concerns are far from over.

Barak Valley Sees Heaviest Rainfall

In Assam’s Barak Valley, two towns bore the brunt of the rain. Silchar recorded a staggering 42 cm, and Karimganj saw 35 cm of rainfall in just 24 hours. These figures made them the two wettest locations in the northeast during this period.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has flagged this region as an area of concern, with predictions of more intense rain in the coming days.

Tripura, Manipur, Assam Drenched Far Above Normal

According to data from the IMD, most northeastern states received rainfall far above their usual levels:

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Tripura got 82.8 mm of rainfall—393% more than its average for this time of year.

Manipur, already reeling from flood damage, was hit with 45.3 mm of rain, marking a 357% increase over normal.

Assam recorded 48.4 mm, a 333% rise above the average.

These alarming numbers underline how unpredictable and extreme the weather has been in the region lately.

Red and Yellow Alerts Issued for Several Districts

The IMD has issued fresh warnings, especially for parts of Assam and the surrounding hill districts. According to the forecast:

A red alert has been issued for Hailakandi and Sribhumi districts in Barak Valley, where extremely heavy rainfall (more than 21 cm in 24 hours) is expected on Monday.

A yellow alert is in place for Dima Hasao (a hill district) and Cachar (also in Barak Valley), with predictions of heavy to very heavy rain through Monday and Tuesday.

These warnings mean that people in these areas should be on high alert and prepare for possible flooding, landslides, and other rain-related disruptions.

Rest of the Northeast Also Sees Soaked Skies

It’s not just Assam and Manipur facing weather woes. Other northeastern states also reported rainfall far above normal:

Meghalaya got 51.2 mm of rain in the past 24 hours, which is 191% higher than average.

Arunachal Pradesh received 22.5 mm, up by 101%.

Nagaland saw 12.5 mm, showing a 137% rise.

In Mizoram, 54.6 mm of rain fell, which is a 311% increase over what’s typically expected.

More Rain on the Way, Warns IMD

According to K.N. Mohan, the head of the Regional Meteorological Centre in Guwahati, there’s still more rain to come.

“Heavy to very heavy rainfall is very likely at isolated places over Assam & Meghalaya and Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura in the next couple of days,” he said.

This forecast means the threat of flash floods, waterlogging, and possible damage to crops and property is still very real.

Residents Urged to Stay Alert

Authorities are advising people in vulnerable areas—especially low-lying places and hilly regions prone to landslides—to stay cautious, follow weather updates closely, and be prepared to move to safer locations if needed.

While the last 24 hours brought some slight relief in rainfall intensity, the overall weather pattern remains unstable. The next few days will be crucial, especially for states like Assam, Manipur, and Tripura, where already fragile conditions could worsen with just another round of heavy showers.