Rainstorm Disrupts Life in Delhi-NCR, Causes Waterlogging, and Traffic Chaos- See Visuals

Heavy rain lashed Delhi-NCR early on Friday, triggering severe waterlogging, traffic congestion, and disruptions in air travel. Uprooted trees and broken-down vehicles worsened the situation, particularly in areas like Gurgaon, Delhi Airport, and Minto Road. The abrupt weather shift caused significant inconvenience, straining city infrastructure. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a severe weather alert and urged residents to take precautions. Delhi Airport reported partial flight disruptions due to the adverse conditions, while emergency teams and traffic personnel worked across affected areas. Authorities advised residents to remain indoors and avoid travel unless necessary.

Delhi Airport Experiences Flight Disruptions

Delhi Airport confirmed that weather conditions impacted flight operations during the morning hours. The airport stated on X, “Due to inclement weather conditions and thunderstorms in Delhi, some flights have been impacted at Delhi Airport. Our on-ground teams work diligently with all stakeholders to ensure a seamless and efficient passenger experience. Passengers are requested to contact the airline concerned for updated flight information.”

IMD Issues Safety Advisory for Residents

The IMD alerted residents across Delhi-NCR about severe weather. The advisory urged individuals to stay indoors and avoid travel if possible. It advised people to seek shelter in safe locations and avoid taking refuge under trees or near concrete walls and floors. Authorities also instructed residents to unplug electrical appliances and move away from water bodies and metallic objects.

Rainstorm Causes Major Disruption On Roads

Multiple areas in Delhi-NCR, including Gurgaon, Minto Road, and the vicinity of Delhi Airport, reported heavy waterlogging. Uprooted trees and stalled vehicles contributed to long traffic jams. Commuters faced delays during morning hours as emergency teams worked to clear key routes.

IMD Forecasts Ongoing Thunderstorms Across Northern States

The IMD forecast predicted isolated to scattered rainfall with thunderstorms, lightning, and strong winds of 40–60 kmph across Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan from May 1 to May 6. It also projected widespread rainfall in Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand during the same period. The forecast indicated a possibility of isolated hailstorms in Uttarakhand on May 1 and 3, and thundersquall winds of 50–60 kmph on May 3.

