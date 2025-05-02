Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Friday, May 2, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • India»
  • Rainstorm Disrupts Life in Delhi-NCR, Causes Waterlogging, and Traffic Chaos- See Visuals

Rainstorm Disrupts Life in Delhi-NCR, Causes Waterlogging, and Traffic Chaos- See Visuals

Heavy rain lashed Delhi-NCR early on Friday, triggering severe waterlogging, traffic congestion, and disruptions in air travel. Uprooted trees and broken-down vehicles worsened the situation, particularly in areas like Gurgaon, Delhi Airport, and Minto Road. The abrupt weather shift caused significant inconvenience, straining city infrastructure. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a severe weather alert […]

Rainstorm Disrupts Life in Delhi-NCR, Causes Waterlogging, and Traffic Chaos- See Visuals

Rainstorm Disrupts Life in Delhi-NCR, Causes Waterlogging, and Traffic Chaos- See Visuals


Heavy rain lashed Delhi-NCR early on Friday, triggering severe waterlogging, traffic congestion, and disruptions in air travel. Uprooted trees and broken-down vehicles worsened the situation, particularly in areas like Gurgaon, Delhi Airport, and Minto Road. The abrupt weather shift caused significant inconvenience, straining city infrastructure. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a severe weather alert and urged residents to take precautions. Delhi Airport reported partial flight disruptions due to the adverse conditions, while emergency teams and traffic personnel worked across affected areas. Authorities advised residents to remain indoors and avoid travel unless necessary.

Delhi Airport Experiences Flight Disruptions

Delhi Airport confirmed that weather conditions impacted flight operations during the morning hours. The airport stated on X, “Due to inclement weather conditions and thunderstorms in Delhi, some flights have been impacted at Delhi Airport. Our on-ground teams work diligently with all stakeholders to ensure a seamless and efficient passenger experience. Passengers are requested to contact the airline concerned for updated flight information.”

IMD Issues Safety Advisory for Residents

The IMD alerted residents across Delhi-NCR about severe weather. The advisory urged individuals to stay indoors and avoid travel if possible. It advised people to seek shelter in safe locations and avoid taking refuge under trees or near concrete walls and floors. Authorities also instructed residents to unplug electrical appliances and move away from water bodies and metallic objects.

Rainstorm Causes Major Disruption On Roads

Multiple areas in Delhi-NCR, including Gurgaon, Minto Road, and the vicinity of Delhi Airport, reported heavy waterlogging. Uprooted trees and stalled vehicles contributed to long traffic jams. Commuters faced delays during morning hours as emergency teams worked to clear key routes.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Delhi

Visual Credit ANI

 

IMD Forecasts Ongoing Thunderstorms Across Northern States

The IMD forecast predicted isolated to scattered rainfall with thunderstorms, lightning, and strong winds of 40–60 kmph across Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan from May 1 to May 6. It also projected widespread rainfall in Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand during the same period. The forecast indicated a possibility of isolated hailstorms in Uttarakhand on May 1 and 3, and thundersquall winds of 50–60 kmph on May 3.

(With Inputs From ANI)

Also Read: Delhi NCR Receives Red Alert, Water Logged, Flights Delayed

 

Filed under


newsx

BJP Leader Chitra Wagh Demands Ban On Ajaz Khan’s ‘House Arrest’ For Promoting Vulgarity
And along the Line of Con

‘Stop The War, Let Us Study’: Uri’s Schoolchildren Prepare For War As Fear Returns TO...
A new video released by s

‘Don’t Fight For India’: Khalistani Terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannu Supports Pakistan; Urges Sikh Troops To...
Dozens of Pakistani natio

Why Are Dozens Of Pakistani Nationals Stranded At Attari-Wagah Border?
newsx

Bandh In Dakshin Kannada After Suhas Shetty’s Murder, Tensions Grip Mangaluru
Friday morning in Delhi s

Delhi At A Standstill? Storm Brings Relief From Heat; But City Comes to a Halt...
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

BJP Leader Chitra Wagh Demands Ban On Ajaz Khan’s ‘House Arrest’ For Promoting Vulgarity

BJP Leader Chitra Wagh Demands Ban On Ajaz Khan’s ‘House Arrest’ For Promoting Vulgarity

‘Stop The War, Let Us Study’: Uri’s Schoolchildren Prepare For War As Fear Returns TO LoC

‘Stop The War, Let Us Study’: Uri’s Schoolchildren Prepare For War As Fear Returns TO...

‘Don’t Fight For India’: Khalistani Terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannu Supports Pakistan; Urges Sikh Troops To Defy India

‘Don’t Fight For India’: Khalistani Terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannu Supports Pakistan; Urges Sikh Troops To...

Why Are Dozens Of Pakistani Nationals Stranded At Attari-Wagah Border?

Why Are Dozens Of Pakistani Nationals Stranded At Attari-Wagah Border?

Bandh In Dakshin Kannada After Suhas Shetty’s Murder, Tensions Grip Mangaluru

Bandh In Dakshin Kannada After Suhas Shetty’s Murder, Tensions Grip Mangaluru

Entertainment

NCERT Row: R Madhavan Questions Historical Imbalance, Slams Mughal Focus

NCERT Row: R Madhavan Questions Historical Imbalance, Slams Mughal Focus

Hania Aamir Breaks Silence on Pahalgam Attack, Sets Record Straight Amid Controversy

Hania Aamir Breaks Silence on Pahalgam Attack, Sets Record Straight Amid Controversy

Shah Rukh Khan Reveals Why He Rejected Karan Johar’s Takht: ‘He Wanted Me To Wear Skirts’

Shah Rukh Khan Reveals Why He Rejected Karan Johar’s Takht: ‘He Wanted Me To Wear

Who Is Chhaya Kadam? Laapataa Ladies Actress Faces Probe For Revealing She Ate Meat Of Rabbits, Wild Boar, Monitor Lizard, And Porcupine

Who Is Chhaya Kadam? Laapataa Ladies Actress Faces Probe For Revealing She Ate Meat Of

Retro Movie Review: Is This Suriya’s Comeback Or Career High? Karthik Subbaraj’s Bold Journey Into Madness, Love And The Power Of Purpose

Retro Movie Review: Is This Suriya’s Comeback Or Career High? Karthik Subbaraj’s Bold Journey Into

Lifestyle

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The Two Monuments So Iconic?

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After Landing

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After