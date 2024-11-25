Home
Monday, November 25, 2024
Raj Thackeray May Lose Party Symbol After Poor Performance In Maharashtra Assembly Election

The MNS managed to secure only 1.55% of the vote share and failed to win a single seat, signaling a significant setback for the party.

The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS), led by Raj Thackeray, is on the brink of losing its official recognition as a political party after its poor performance in the recent Maharashtra Assembly elections. According to sources, the Election Commission may revoke the party’s status if it fails to meet the required benchmarks of securing at least one Assembly seat or achieving an 8% vote share. The MNS managed to secure only 1.55% of the vote share and failed to win a single seat, signaling a significant setback for the party.

Raj Thackeray to Chart the Path Forward

In response to the electoral debacle, Raj Thackeray has called for a crucial meeting with party leaders at his residence on Monday. The meeting will focus on analyzing the reasons behind the party’s poor performance and strategizing for the future. Insiders suggest that the discussions will include a comprehensive review of the party’s organizational structure and campaign approach.

Historic Low for MNS in State Politics

For the first time since its inception in 2009, the MNS will have no representation in the Maharashtra Assembly. Despite fielding 125 candidates, including Raj Thackeray’s son Amit Thackeray, the party failed to win any seats. This marks a stark contrast to its debut in 2009, when the MNS secured 13 seats, riding high on its sons-of-the-soil agenda. However, the party’s influence has steadily declined, with just one seat won in both the 2014 and 2019 Assembly elections.

Reacting to the results, Raj Thackeray called them “unbelievable,” reflecting the party’s shock at the scale of its defeat.

BJP-Led Alliance Dominates Maharashtra Polls

The Maharashtra Assembly elections saw a resounding victory for the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance, which won 235 seats in the 288-member Assembly. The opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance, comprising the Congress, Nationalist Congress Party, and Shiv Sena (UBT), secured only 49 seats. The elections were conducted in a single phase on November 20, with results declared on November 23. The official notification of the elected members was issued by the Election Commission as per the Representation of the People Act, 1951.

Challenges Ahead for MNS

With no representation in the Assembly and dwindling voter support, the MNS faces an existential crisis. The potential loss of recognition could further erode its political relevance. Analysts suggest that the party needs to reinvent its political strategy and strengthen grassroots connections to regain its footing in Maharashtra’s dynamic political landscape.

Also Read: Sambhal Violence: Tensions Escalated In Mosque Amid Survey, 4 Dead, Dozens Injured

