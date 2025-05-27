Home
Tuesday, May 27, 2025
  Raja Kumari Wins AMA For Arcane Soundtrack, Becomes First Indian-Origin Nominee

Indian-origin rapper and singer-songwriter Raja Kumari has won big at the 51st American Music Awards (AMA), held in Los Angeles, by bagging the award for Favourite Soundtrack for her song Renegade (We Never Run) from Arcane League of Legends: Season 2.

The powerful track is a collaboration between Raja Kumari, UK’s Stefflon Don, and Dominican-Brazilian artist Jarina de Marco. It marked Kumari’s first-ever AMA nomination — making her the first Indian-origin musician to be recognised at the prestigious platform.

In a conversation with PTI earlier, Kumari said the project had been close to her heart. She recalled how both she and Stefflon Don had a shared bond with Punjabi rapper Sidhu Moose Wala. “Stefflon and I kind of share the Sidhu connection. She has a song with him too. When I was meeting Sidhu during the time that we were collaborating, he had played me the song. So, I’ve always had a soft spot for her,” she said.

Kumari said she was approached to create Renegade because the character in the Arcane series is Indian. “They had heard about me as being representative of our culture and being able to make aggressive music as a woman,” she explained.

Though Kumari had not anticipated the song’s success, Renegade went on to chart globally — even hitting the top 10 on Spotify’s Viral 50 list. “It was something that kind of came out of nowhere. I didn’t have many expectations, but it ended up really impacting people,” she said.

Reflecting on the win, Kumari added that the recognition came at a time when she had started to wonder if sticking to one genre was the only way to succeed. “I’ve always been a global artist. So an AMA award is a great reminder that there’s still much more work for me to do,” she said.

