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Home > India News > Raja Raghuvanshi Murder Case: Blow For Sonam as SC Cancels Her Bail: Here’s What Court Said

Raja Raghuvanshi Murder Case: Blow For Sonam as SC Cancels Her Bail: Here’s What Court Said

The Supreme Court has cancelled Sonam Raghuvanshi's bail in the Raja Raghuvanshi murder case, directing her to surrender within two weeks. The court said her release could affect the ongoing trial.

Supreme Court has cancelled Sonam Raghuvanshi's bail in the Raja Raghuvanshi murder case. Photo: X
Supreme Court has cancelled Sonam Raghuvanshi's bail in the Raja Raghuvanshi murder case. Photo: X

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: Thu 2026-07-23 14:02 IST

The Supreme Court on Thursday cancelled the bail granted to Sonam Raghuvanshi who is one of the main accused in the alleged murder of her husband, Raja Raghuvanshi during their honeymoon in Meghalaya. The court said they could not allow her to remain out on bail especially at this stage of the case as it could affect the ongoing trial. A bench of Justices M.M. Sundresh and P.B. Varale ordered Sonam to surrender before the authorities within the next two weeks. 

Why SC Orders Sonam Raghuvanshi to Surrender Within Two Weeks

After rejecting the permission for bail, the Supreme Court said that Sonam Raghuvanshi can apply for bail again before the trial court. They further added that it will only apply if the trial is not completed within six months. 

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“We are inclined to observe that continued enlargement on bail of the respondent at this stage might hinder the ongoing trial. In such a matter, we are inclined to set aside the bail order. The respondent has been given two weeks to surrender. In the event of the trial not concluding within six months, the respondent can submit an application seeking bail,” the Court said. 

What is Raja Raghuvanshi Murder Case 

According to the prosecution, Sonam accompanied Raja Raghuvanshi to Meghalaya for their honeymoon after their marriage, where he was allegedly murdered with the help of three accomplices. 

Following the incident, Sonam allegedly went missing, leading to the registration of an FIR. She was later arrested on June 9, 2025, after surrendering before the Nandganj Police Station in Uttar Pradesh’s Ghazipur district and was subsequently produced before the Chief Judicial Magistrate for transit remand. 

The prosecution argued before the Supreme Court that the allegations against Sonam Raghuvanshi were very serious. There is no explanation for her disappearance after she committed the crime. 

The prosecution also told the court that Sonam was well aware about her ground of her arrest and related documents on June 9, 2025. 

In response, the defence claimed that Sonam had not been properly informed about the reasons for her arrest. However, the Supreme Court rejected this argument. The court said Sonam already knew about the ground of arrest as it was given to her. The court further said the issue was baout whether the reasons provided were sufficient not whether they were missing. 

“It is not as if she was not served grounds of arrest. There is a difference between non-service of grounds of arrest and giving adequate reasons thereunder. In the second one, one has to see the prejudice. Secondly, such a plea has to be raised at the earliest,” the Court observed. 

At last, the court cancelled Sonam’s bail and said that the lower courts had made a mistake by granting her bail despite the case and allegations being very serious.

Also Read: As Jantar Mantar Protest Intensifies, PM Modi Announces Fast-Track Courts for Paper Leak Offenders 

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Raja Raghuvanshi Murder Case: Blow For Sonam as SC Cancels Her Bail: Here’s What Court Said
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Raja Raghuvanshi Murder Case: Blow For Sonam as SC Cancels Her Bail: Here’s What Court Said

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Raja Raghuvanshi Murder Case: Blow For Sonam as SC Cancels Her Bail: Here’s What Court Said

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Raja Raghuvanshi Murder Case: Blow For Sonam as SC Cancels Her Bail: Here’s What Court Said
Raja Raghuvanshi Murder Case: Blow For Sonam as SC Cancels Her Bail: Here’s What Court Said
Raja Raghuvanshi Murder Case: Blow For Sonam as SC Cancels Her Bail: Here’s What Court Said
Raja Raghuvanshi Murder Case: Blow For Sonam as SC Cancels Her Bail: Here’s What Court Said

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