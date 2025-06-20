Raja Raghuvanshi Murder Case: Meghalaya Sees Rise in Demands for Inner Line Permit

Shillong/Guwahati: Demands for Inner Line Permit (ILP) are rising in Meghalaya following the murder case of Raja Raghuvanshi, with several groups calling for regulations to keep a tab on tourists visiting the state. The ILP is an official travel document issued by the Centre to allow Indian citizens to enter and stay in specific protected areas for a limited duration.

A pressure group, Hynñiewtrep Integrated Territorial Organisation (HITO), recently staged a demonstration in Shillong over the issue of ILP while also referring to what many see as defamation faced by the state amid the honeymoon murder row. Speaking to NewsX, Donbok Dkhar, President of HITO, said, “They commit a crime here and run away. This happens because there is no proper mechanism to deal with it.”

With the ILP protests intensifying in recent days, the East Khasi Hills district administration on Friday issued an order restricting rallies, protests and demonstrations within 200 metres of key government establishments, including the Meghalaya Secretariat, Additional Secretariat, and Raj Bhavan in Shillong. The order came just hours after pro-Inner Line Permit (ILP) activists staged a rally in front of the Secretariat, demanding the implementation of the ILP system in Meghalaya.

District Commissioner RM Kurbah said in the order that such gatherings could obstruct traffic flow, cause crowding and congestion, and potentially disturb public peace and tranquillity.

The situation also resonated at the highest level, with UDP President and State Planning Board Chairman Metbah Lyngdoh stating that the Meghalaya Government is consistently pursuing with the Centre the immediate implementation of the ILP system in the state, while pointing out that certain areas of concern may be conflicting with central laws.

Additionally, the State BJP President Rikman G. Momin, stressed that he would personally raise the issue with the central leadership in New Delhi.

Meanwhile, the Meghalaya cabinet has decided to strengthen the state’s resident safety legislation following the recent incident in Sohra while simultaneously approving a significant land repurposing initiative to boost tourism infrastructure.

Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma announced that the cabinet will revisit the Meghalaya Residents Safety and Security Act (MRSSA) to address growing concerns about criminal activities taking place in the garb of tourism ventures. “The aim is to further strengthen the act to better prevent criminal activities carried out under the guise of tourism,” Sangma stated on social media.

“This decision reflects our commitment to ensuring the safety and security of residents, while continuing to welcome genuine tourists to our state.”

In a conversation with NewsX, State Tourism Minister Paul Lyngdoh stressed on welcoming all tourists in the state, but with a sense of responsibility. “Meghalaya is a getaway for the people, and all are welcome. Our tourists are our extended family members. But please come here with clean hands, and if any crime is committed, the police will come after you,” Lyndoh said.

ALSO READ: English Not an Obstacle But a Bridge That Gives Equal Opportunity: Rahul Gandhi Jibes Home Minister Amit Shah