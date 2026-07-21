Why Supreme Court Wants Sonam Raghuvanshi to Surrender in Two Days? Here’s Full Story

The Supreme Court on Tuesday asked Raja Raghuvanshi’s honeymoon murder case accused Sonam Raghuvanshi to either surrender or get bail cancelled. Sonam is accused of murdering her husband, Raja Raghuvanshi during their honeymoon in Meghalaya in May 2025. A Bench of Justice MM Sundresh and Justice PB Varale was hearing the Meghalaya government’s plea against the High Court’s decision to grant her bail. The judges suggested that Sonam surrender until key prosecution witnesses are examined by the trail court. They also said her bail request could be considered again on its merits after that.

Supreme Court Wants Sonam Raghuvanshi to Surrender or Risk Losing Bail

“There are two options. Either we will consider and pass an order on merit. Or we will pass an order for you to surrender in the interregnum till the witnesses are examined, then we will see it on merit. We don’t want to surprise you. The second option may be better for you. Take instructions and come back,” the court said.

“We want to be fair to both sides. If the second option is taken, we will issue direction to the trial court to expedite the examination of public witnesses and thereafter we can take your bail application. Otherwise, we can hear you on merit… We will consider all that. Take a clear stand. We will see,” the court clarified.

The court said, “If you want to argue further, we will hear you. Hopefully, you’ll be able to take a correct stand.” It asked Sonam Raghuvanshi to make her decision and inform the court by Thursday, July 23.

Why Is Sonam Raghuvanshi’s Bail Under Review?

Earlier, the Shillong court had granted bail to Sonam saying that the investigating agency did not properly inform her about the grounds of her arrest. The court noted that all the arrest related documents of Sonam include the arrest memo, justification checklist, inspection memo, and case diary. The documents include a wrong mention of Section 403(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) instead of Section 103(1).

The Shillong court said that these repeated mistakes could not be just a clerical error.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta argued that Sonam was fully aware of what the reason was behind her arrest and that the case before the Supreme Court was about the grant of bail.

He said writing Section 403 instead of Section 103 was “merely a typographical error.” he further said that they have no intention for Sonam to not know the grounds of her arrest.

Mehta also told the court that Sonam surrendered only after the police arrested the co-accused. He added that she had never challenged or denied this fact in any of her earlier court filings.

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