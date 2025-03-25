Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Wednesday, March 26, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • India»
  • Rajasthan: 17-Year-Old NEET Aspirant Dies by Suicide in Kota Hostel

Rajasthan: 17-Year-Old NEET Aspirant Dies by Suicide in Kota Hostel

A 17-year-old student preparing for the medical entrance exam allegedly took his own life in his hostel room in Kota’s Jawahar Nagar area on Tuesday, police reported. This tragic incident marks the ninth suspected suicide of a coaching student in Kota since the beginning of the year.

Rajasthan: 17-Year-Old NEET Aspirant Dies by Suicide in Kota Hostel

A 17-year-old student preparing for the medical entrance exam allegedly took his own life in his hostel room in Kota’s Jawahar Nagar area.


A 17-year-old student preparing for the medical entrance exam allegedly took his own life in his hostel room in Kota’s Jawahar Nagar area on Tuesday, police reported. This tragic incident marks the ninth suspected suicide of a coaching student in Kota since the beginning of the year.

Who Was Harshraj Shankar?

The student, identified as Harshraj Shankar, was a resident of Bihar’s Nalanda district. He had been in Kota since April last year, attending coaching classes to prepare for the highly competitive NEET (National Eligibility cum Entrance Test), which determines admission into medical colleges.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

How the Incident Unfolded

The tragic discovery was made after the hostel caretaker noticed that Harshraj had bolted his room from the inside and was unresponsive to repeated knocks. Concerned, he alerted the authorities.

“A police team reached the hostel after receiving information and broke open the door, only to find the boy hanging from an iron rod,” said Jawahar Nagar SHO Ramlaxman.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Anti-Suicide Measures in Hostels

Police noted that the ceiling fan in the hostel room had been fitted with an “anti-suicide device,” a precautionary measure implemented in many Kota hostels due to the rising number of student suicides. However, Harshraj used an iron rod to hang himself, bypassing the safety mechanism.

No suicide note was found at the scene, the police confirmed. His body has been moved to the mortuary, and a post-mortem examination will be conducted after his parents arrive in Kota. A detailed investigation is ongoing.

Rising Concern Over Student Suicides in Kota

Harshraj’s death adds to the alarming suicide rate among students in Kota, a city known as India’s coaching hub for engineering and medical entrance exams. This year alone, nine students have died by suicide—six of them in January, including five JEE aspirants and one NEET student.

In 2024, 17 coaching students died by suicide in Kota. The previous year saw an even higher number, with 26 student suicides reported in 2023. The increasing mental health crisis among coaching students has sparked discussions on the immense academic pressure faced by young aspirants.

Authorities continue to explore ways to provide better psychological support and stress management resources for students, but the growing number of suicides underscores the urgent need for stronger intervention.

ALSO READ: Delhi Vidhansabha Budget 2025: Delhi LoP Atishi Criticizes Ruling Party, Say, “Hope BJP Will Fulfil Its Promises in Budget Session”

Filed under

17-Year-Old Kota Hostel NEET Aspirant Rajasthan Suicide

newsx

India And China Hold High-Level Talks In Beijing To Strengthen Border Cooperation
newsx

Mehul Choksi Extradition: Belgium Confirms Fugitive Businessman’s Presence, Aware Of India’s Request
newsx

HHS Watchdog Nominee: Trump Picks Republican Accused Of Misusing Taxpayer Money
newsx

Protests Erupt In Nepal Over Electricity Chief’s Removal, Effigy Of PM Oli Set Ablaze
Karnataka Deputy Chief Mi

‘Ready To Retire From Politics’: DK Shivakumar Rejects BJP’s Allegations on Constitution Amendment Remarks
Why Has Varanasi Municipa

Why Has Varanasi Municipal Corporation Introduced Fee for Events on Ganga Ghats?
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

India And China Hold High-Level Talks In Beijing To Strengthen Border Cooperation

India And China Hold High-Level Talks In Beijing To Strengthen Border Cooperation

Mehul Choksi Extradition: Belgium Confirms Fugitive Businessman’s Presence, Aware Of India’s Request

Mehul Choksi Extradition: Belgium Confirms Fugitive Businessman’s Presence, Aware Of India’s Request

HHS Watchdog Nominee: Trump Picks Republican Accused Of Misusing Taxpayer Money

HHS Watchdog Nominee: Trump Picks Republican Accused Of Misusing Taxpayer Money

Protests Erupt In Nepal Over Electricity Chief’s Removal, Effigy Of PM Oli Set Ablaze

Protests Erupt In Nepal Over Electricity Chief’s Removal, Effigy Of PM Oli Set Ablaze

‘Ready To Retire From Politics’: DK Shivakumar Rejects BJP’s Allegations on Constitution Amendment Remarks

‘Ready To Retire From Politics’: DK Shivakumar Rejects BJP’s Allegations on Constitution Amendment Remarks

Entertainment

Gold Smuggling Case: Kannada Actress Ranya Rao Admits to Using Hawala To Smuggle

Gold Smuggling Case: Kannada Actress Ranya Rao Admits to Using Hawala To Smuggle

Final Destination Returns After 14 Years With New Trailer, Fans Say This Is What We Need

Final Destination Returns After 14 Years With New Trailer, Fans Say This Is What We

Have You Seen Actor Manoj Bharathiraja’s Daughters? See Photos Of The Late Actor’s Family

Have You Seen Actor Manoj Bharathiraja’s Daughters? See Photos Of The Late Actor’s Family

Who Is Manoj Bharathiraja Wife? Know About His Family, Films, And Career

Who Is Manoj Bharathiraja Wife? Know About His Family, Films, And Career

Who Is Tony Kakkar? Neha Kakkar’s Brother Slams Fans For Trolling Her Sister Crying On Stage, Claims She Got No Car, No Hotel Reservation

Who Is Tony Kakkar? Neha Kakkar’s Brother Slams Fans For Trolling Her Sister Crying On

Lifestyle

Planning A Baby After 30? Here Are The Myths, Facts And Practical Tips

Planning A Baby After 30? Here Are The Myths, Facts And Practical Tips

Horoscope Today: What Do The Stars Say About Your Day?

Horoscope Today: What Do The Stars Say About Your Day?

World Tuberculosis Day: Here Are The Key Lifestyle Changes To Lower Your TB Risk

World Tuberculosis Day: Here Are The Key Lifestyle Changes To Lower Your TB Risk

Horoscope Today: What’s In The Stars For You?

Horoscope Today: What’s In The Stars For You?

Career Horoscope for March 21, 2025: Align Your Goals for Success

Career Horoscope for March 21, 2025: Align Your Goals for Success