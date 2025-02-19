Rajasthan Budget 2025: ₹400 Crore Allocated For Two Lakh New Homes With Drinking Water Connections

Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Diya Kumari, who also holds the Finance portfolio, presented the State Budget for the financial year 2025-26 on Wednesday (February 19, 2025). She outlined the government’s ambitious goal of transforming Rajasthan into a $350 billion economy, emphasizing infrastructure development, water supply, and economic growth.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Delivering her maiden Budget speech, Ms. Kumari highlighted that the BJP-led government has implemented 58% of its election manifesto promises and fulfilled 73% of the previous Budget’s commitments.

Key Budget Announcements

Drinking Water Initiative: ₹400 crore will be allocated to provide 2 lakh new houses with drinking water connections.

Infrastructure Expansion: Nine greenfield expressways will be constructed to boost connectivity and economic growth.

Economic Development: The Budget outlines various measures to strengthen the economy and attract investments.

Political Reactions & Opposition Concerns

As the Budget session began, Rajasthan Legislative Assembly Speaker Vasudev Devnani assured that the government would address Opposition concerns on February 20 during the Zero Hour.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

However, the Opposition Congress was quick to criticize the Budget. Leader of Opposition Tika Ram Jully expressed concerns over unfulfilled promises from the previous Budget and emphasized the need for a pro-people policy.

“The tax burden on the people of Rajasthan must be reduced. Last year, 50% of the Budget announcements were not implemented. We hope this time the government delivers on its promises,” Jully stated.

Congress state chief Govind Singh Dotasra also took aim at the BJP government, alleging internal conflicts within the ruling party. He pointed to a phone tapping controversy, where Cabinet Minister Kirodi Lal Meena accused the Chief Minister of surveillance.

“The BJP government is facing severe internal conflicts. A minister was issued a show-cause notice for indiscipline, and now he is alleging that the Chief Minister is tapping his phone. Meanwhile, several important issues, including the closure of English-medium schools, remain unaddressed,” Dotasra said.

Phone Tapping Controversy Overshadows Budget

The phone tapping allegations have fueled political tension in Rajasthan, with the Congress demanding a clear response from the government. The issue is expected to dominate the Assembly discussions in the coming days.

The Rajasthan Legislative Assembly Budget session, which began on January 31, 2025, with an address by Governor Haribhau Bagde, is set to witness heated debates as the Opposition challenges the BJP government’s policies and governance.

While the BJP presents the Budget as a roadmap for Rajasthan’s economic progress, the Congress raises concerns over transparency, governance, and internal discord. The coming days in the Assembly will determine how the State government navigates these challenges.

ALSO READ: BJP To Hold Legislative Party Meeting Today To Choose Next Delhi CM