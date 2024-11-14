Rajasthan Bypolls: Independent Candidate Who Slapped SDM Arrested, Violence Erupts In Tonk

Ajmer Range Inspector-General Om Prakash confirmed that nearly 60 people were arrested after the violence on the streets.

Major unrest emerged in the Tonk district of Rajasthan after Independent candidate Naresh Meena allegedly slapped Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Amit Chaudhary in a polling station at Samravata village.

The incident happened on Wednesday in Deoli-Uniara constituency, which leads violence, stone-pelting, and arson and further resorted into clash among police and Meena’s supporters.

After the clash, police claimed to arrest Meena, who is contesting the by-polls as an Independent. Ajmer Range Inspector-General Om Prakash confirmed that nearly 60 people were arrested after the violence on the streets.

Rioters reportedly torched several vehicles in the village, including the police vehicles, and destroyed property, while Tonk Additional SP Brijendra Singh Bhati said that the extent of damage was being worked out by authorities.

Here’s What Happened

SP Vikas Sangwan said that “due to a local issue, the people of the entire region had given a boycott call of the elections. In response, officers reached the polling booth, and Meena, allegedly, reached the booth and assaulted SDM”.

However, after attacking SDM, Meena was resisted by the police for detention, which led to escalated violence between officers and villagers who were accused of pelting stones and burning vehicles.

Meena was detained at around 9 p.m., but his followers quickly regained, surrounding the police and freeing him. Police conducted night-time raids in Samravata and neighboring locations to arrest Meena and others.

Over 50 people-also a number of police officers-were injured in the violence and there were allegations of tear gas being hurled at police.

Meena Allegations

Meena had declared himself “not scared” in a post on social media platform X, and vowed to continue. On Thursday, he surrendered, calling for a judicial inquiry into the actions of police and alleging brutality by officers. He charged his supporters were harassed by the police over the last few weeks, accused the authorities of trying to stop people from voting for him.

The Rajasthan Administrative Service Officers’ Association condemned the incident and demanded an inquiry against SDM Chaudhary, who intervened in the support of SDM Chaudhary. Additional police forces have been left in Tonk in the aim of restoring order and preventing further violence and brutalities. Security operations are underway as the officials try to stabilize the region.

