Rajasthan Father Allegedly Threw Two Daughters Into River From Bridge Over Love Affair: What Investigators Uncovered Was Disturbing

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
India Passport services Bannu blast business news donald trump Anantapur temple news Falta Police Station attack Cheers Abhishek Singh anticipatory-bail anti-conversion law diljit dosanjh brazil 3-0 haiti results 18k gold price alex freeman goal seattle stadium vivek aggarwal India Passport services Bannu blast business news donald trump Anantapur temple news Falta Police Station attack Cheers Abhishek Singh anticipatory-bail anti-conversion law diljit dosanjh brazil 3-0 haiti results 18k gold price alex freeman goal seattle stadium vivek aggarwal India Passport services Bannu blast business news donald trump Anantapur temple news Falta Police Station attack Cheers Abhishek Singh anticipatory-bail anti-conversion law diljit dosanjh brazil 3-0 haiti results 18k gold price alex freeman goal seattle stadium vivek aggarwal India Passport services Bannu blast business news donald trump Anantapur temple news Falta Police Station attack Cheers Abhishek Singh anticipatory-bail anti-conversion law diljit dosanjh brazil 3-0 haiti results 18k gold price alex freeman goal seattle stadium vivek aggarwal
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
India Passport services Bannu blast business news donald trump Anantapur temple news Falta Police Station attack Cheers Abhishek Singh anticipatory-bail anti-conversion law diljit dosanjh brazil 3-0 haiti results 18k gold price alex freeman goal seattle stadium vivek aggarwal India Passport services Bannu blast business news donald trump Anantapur temple news Falta Police Station attack Cheers Abhishek Singh anticipatory-bail anti-conversion law diljit dosanjh brazil 3-0 haiti results 18k gold price alex freeman goal seattle stadium vivek aggarwal India Passport services Bannu blast business news donald trump Anantapur temple news Falta Police Station attack Cheers Abhishek Singh anticipatory-bail anti-conversion law diljit dosanjh brazil 3-0 haiti results 18k gold price alex freeman goal seattle stadium vivek aggarwal India Passport services Bannu blast business news donald trump Anantapur temple news Falta Police Station attack Cheers Abhishek Singh anticipatory-bail anti-conversion law diljit dosanjh brazil 3-0 haiti results 18k gold price alex freeman goal seattle stadium vivek aggarwal
LIVE TV
Home > India News > Rajasthan Father Allegedly Threw Two Daughters Into River From Bridge Over Love Affair: What Investigators Uncovered Was Disturbing

Rajasthan Father Allegedly Threw Two Daughters Into River From Bridge Over Love Affair: What Investigators Uncovered Was Disturbing

Police in Rajasthan's Dholpur district are investigating an alleged honour killing case in which two young women were reportedly thrown into a river from Sagarpada Bridge by family members who opposed a romantic relationship. Several relatives, including the victims' father, are under scrutiny as the probe continues.

Rajasthan Father Allegedly Threw Two Daughters Into River From Bridge Over Love Affair. Photo: AI
Rajasthan Father Allegedly Threw Two Daughters Into River From Bridge Over Love Affair. Photo: AI

Published By: NEWSX WEB DESK
Last updated: Sat 2026-06-20 15:59 IST

A shocking case of alleged honour killing has emerged from Rajasthan’s Dholpur district, where two young women were allegedly thrown into a river from the Sagarpada Bridge by their own family members after a romantic relationship was reportedly opposed by the family, police said.
According to police, preliminary investigations suggest that Bharat Lodha, a father of four, and other relatives were involved in the incident, which took place on the night of June 11.
Speaking to ANI, Superintendent of Police Vikas Sangwan said that initial inputs suggest the involvement of family members, while multiple angles are being examined as part of the ongoing probe.
“The Sadar Police received information raising suspicions that Bharat Lodha, a father of four, had murdered two of his daughters in Pharakpur village. Acting on this information, our teams arrived at the scene and inspected the site. Preliminary inquiries and information suggest that the matter involved a romantic relationship that the family did not approve of,” SP Sangwan said.
“Initial details indicate that the family members pushed their daughters off the Sagarpada Bridge into the river. The facts gathered so far are preliminary; we are continuously investigating all aspects, and the full details of the case will be revealed soon. This incident happened around 9-10 PM on 11 June,” he added.
The police officer also said that several technical and circumstantial aspects of the case are being closely examined to reconstruct the sequence of events, including the movement of the accused and the victims before the incident.
“We are currently investigating the details related to the modus operandi, the route they chose, at what time the girls were taken to the location, what mode of vehicle was used, and the parties involved. These facts are still being verified. We are continuously working, and further investigation is underway. The information available till now suggests the incident occurred on June 11, approximately between 9 and 10 pm, and we are carrying out necessary verification to uncover further details,” SP Sangwan said.
Police said teams are continuing to collect evidence from the spot and are also questioning individuals connected to the case. Further legal action will be taken based on the outcome of the investigation. 

Inputs from ANI 

Also Read: Surat Accountant Fakes Own Kidnapping, Demands Rs 50 Lakh Ransom From Family; What He Did Next Shocked Police 

You Might Be Interested In
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Rajasthan Father Allegedly Threw Two Daughters Into River From Bridge Over Love Affair: What Investigators Uncovered Was Disturbing
Tags: Bharat LodhaCrime news indiaDholpur Crimehonour killingRajasthan newsSagarpada Bridge

RELATED News

Allu Arjun Pushpa 2 Stampede Case: Judge Rejects Online Hearing Request

IIT Roorkee Identifies Antiviral Molecules In Cow Urine

Who Was Pawanraje Nimbalkar? Inside the 2006 Political Double Murder Case That Ended in Acquittal After 20 Years

Who Is Sarina Bibi? Jahangir Khan’s Wife Arrested Over Release Plot

Khan Sir Gets Interim Relief in Coaching Institute Firing Case

LATEST NEWS

Rajasthan Father Allegedly Threw Two Daughters Into River From Bridge Over Love Affair: What Investigators Uncovered Was Disturbing

‘It’s Not Okay’: Imtiaz Ali Sparks Debate With Remarks On Burqa And Parda During Podcast

How Andhra Pradesh Could Become India’s Top Gold Supplier?

Why India VISA, Passport Services Will Be Suspended in UAE for Five Days?

Jefferies Says Recovery Remains Fragile For China Despite Export Surge; Here's The Latest Update

‘We Were Worried’: Bobby Deol Speaks About Sunny Deol’s Reaction During Dharmendra’s Health Scare

JD Vance Targets Pakistan Over Press Freedom

Uttar Pradesh Tragedy: Heated Argument Turns Fatal, Father Dies Trying To Save Son From Oncoming Train

India’s Got Latent Season 2: Samay Raina Confirms Alia Bhatt And Sharvari As First Guests; Internet Calls It ‘The Biggest Comeback’

Thukra Ke Mera Pyaar Season 2 Out On OTT: When And Where To Watch Intense Romantic Drama

Rajasthan Father Allegedly Threw Two Daughters Into River From Bridge Over Love Affair: What Investigators Uncovered Was Disturbing

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Rajasthan Father Allegedly Threw Two Daughters Into River From Bridge Over Love Affair: What Investigators Uncovered Was Disturbing

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Rajasthan Father Allegedly Threw Two Daughters Into River From Bridge Over Love Affair: What Investigators Uncovered Was Disturbing
Rajasthan Father Allegedly Threw Two Daughters Into River From Bridge Over Love Affair: What Investigators Uncovered Was Disturbing
Rajasthan Father Allegedly Threw Two Daughters Into River From Bridge Over Love Affair: What Investigators Uncovered Was Disturbing
Rajasthan Father Allegedly Threw Two Daughters Into River From Bridge Over Love Affair: What Investigators Uncovered Was Disturbing

QUICK LINKS