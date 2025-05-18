Rajasthan: Four Killed, Eight Injured As Speeding Truck Rams Into People Helping Road Accident Victims

A heartbreaking incident unfolded late Saturday night in Rajasthan’s Dungarpur district, where four people who had stopped to help road accident victims were killed after being struck by a speeding truck.

A heartbreaking incident unfolded late Saturday night in Rajasthan’s Dungarpur district, where four people who had stopped to help road accident victims were killed after being struck by a speeding truck. Eight others were injured in the collision, which happened near the Pindawal Hilawadi bus stand under the Sabla police station area.

The tragedy occurred around 11:30 p.m., according to police officials.

Jeep accident draws local crowd

The night took a tragic turn after a jeep carrying a family returning from a wedding suddenly veered off the road. The accident left some of the passengers with minor injuries.

As word spread, locals from the nearby area rushed to the scene to help. Among them were several members of the Patidar family, who had also been returning from a wedding ceremony. They stopped to assist the injured and help move them into an ambulance.

Then came the truck

Just as rescue efforts were underway, a speeding truck came barreling down the road.

“During the rescue efforts, a speeding truck lost control and hit the people standing nearby. The impact of the accident was severe. Three motorcycles were trapped beneath the truck,” said Sabla Station House Officer (SHO) Raghuveer Singh.

Before hitting the group, the truck first rammed into an electricity pole, then crashed into the bystanders. The force of the collision was so strong that several people were thrown off the road, and nearby vehicles were crushed.

Four dead, eight injured

The injured were quickly rushed to a hospital in Sagwara, a nearby town in Dungarpur district. However, four people were declared dead at the hospital.

The victims were identified as Luvji Patidar, Dayalal Patidar, Savita Patidar, and Bhavesh Patidar. All four had stopped to assist after the initial jeep accident, police said.

“They were returning from a wedding ceremony and had stopped to help the jeep accident victims,” said SHO Singh.

Police investigating the truck driver

While the police have confirmed that the truck was speeding and lost control, it’s still unclear if the driver fled the scene or was taken into custody. An investigation is currently underway to determine the cause of the crash and whether the truck driver was under the influence or negligent in any way.