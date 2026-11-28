The Rajasthan High Court has ruled that the period spent by a foreign national in a detention centre, despite being granted bail in a criminal case, can be counted towards the prison sentence imposed upon him, provided the detention was connected to the same case. The Court passed the order while allowing an application filed by Iranian national Hoshiyar Mohammad Niyan, holding that he was entitled to set-off for the period he remained at a detention centre located inside Central Jail, Alwar, after being granted bail.

Iranian National Remained in Detention Despite Bail

Niyan was convicted under Section 14 of the Foreigners Act, 1946, along with provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. On July 10, 2026, the trial court convicted him along with two other Iranian nationals, Salman alias Shahram Zakaria and Ahmad Jihai Bahle. During the proceedings, Niyan’s bail application had been allowed. His counsel, Advocate Vikas K. Bishnoi, submitted that despite furnishing the required bail bonds and receiving a release order, his client was not released and was instead shifted to the detention centre at Alwar.

High Court Reduced Sentence

On September 29, 2026, the Rajasthan High Court upheld the convictions but reduced the sentence imposed under the Foreigners Act from five years to three years of rigorous imprisonment, along with a fine of ₹1,000 each. Niyan was also sentenced to one month under the NDPS Act, while Salman received six months. The sentences were directed to run concurrently.

Court Examines Legal Provision for Sentence Set-Off

The key question before the High Court was whether detention in a detention centre could be adjusted against the substantive sentence under Section 468 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), corresponding to Section 428 of the CrPC. The provision allows the period of detention undergone during investigation, inquiry or trial in the same case to be set off against the sentence imposed.

State Raises No Objection

The State acknowledged that Niyan had remained in the detention centre and that no other criminal case was pending against him. The Court noted that his detention was not under any preventive detention law but was linked to his foreign nationality and lack of valid documents to stay in India. Accordingly, the Court clarified that he was entitled to set-off for the relevant detention period.

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