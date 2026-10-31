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Home > India News > Rajasthan IAS Officer Under ACB Scanner Over 36 Villas, Two Luxury Resorts and a Special Financial Package: What the Probe Has Revealed

Rajasthan IAS Officer Under ACB Scanner Over 36 Villas, Two Luxury Resorts and a Special Financial Package: What the Probe Has Revealed

Rajasthan's ACB has launched a detailed probe into IAS officer Shikhar Agrawal over allegations of favouring an Ananta resort operator and buying 36 villas for his family at prices allegedly far below market value.

Rajasthan IAS officer faces ACB probe over 36 resort villas (Photo: X)
Rajasthan IAS officer faces ACB probe over 36 resort villas (Photo: X)

Published By: Sudeep Singh Rawat
Published: Sat 2026-10-31 22:31 IST

The Rajasthan government has approved an Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) investigation into senior IAS officer Shikhar Agrawal. He is accused of misusing his official position to benefit a private hospitality company and acquiring resort villas for himself and his family at allegedly low prices. The probe will examine Agrawal’s alleged links with directors of Goyal Fashions Private Limited. The company operates hotels and resorts under the Ananta brand. Investigators are looking into alleged concessions, relaxations in resort construction rules and approvals issued without proper verification of mandatory certificates.

ACB Director General Govind Gupta said the government had granted prior approval under Section 17A of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, to investigate Agrawal, the company’s directors and other individuals. The preliminary inquiry followed a Dainik Bhaskar report published on October 27, along with information from the Industries Department and confidential sources.

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36 Resort Villas Under Scanner

The ACB’s preliminary findings have identified 36 villas at two Ananta resort properties in Rajasthan. At the Bujhda resort in Udaipur, 20 villas were allegedly purchased in March 2026. Ten were reportedly registered in Agrawal’s name, while the remaining 10 were registered in the name of his wife, Prashakha Mathur, an IPS officer. Each villa was reportedly purchased for around Rs 15 lakh, putting the combined value at approximately Rs 3 crore.

The second property is located at Ananta Resort in Ajabgarh, Alwar. The inquiry has identified 16 villas allegedly acquired by Agrawal’s family members. Eight villas were reportedly registered in the names of Agrawal and his wife. Four were purchased in the names of their sons, while another four were registered in the names of his parents-in-law. The reported prices ranged between Rs 15 lakh and Rs 16.5 lakh per villa.

A Special Financial Package Raises Questions

The ACB is also examining decisions taken by Agrawal during his postings as Udaipur District Collector, chairman of the Rajasthan State Pollution Control Board and Additional Chief Secretary of the Industries Department. Investigators are checking whether these decisions helped Goyal Fashions secure benefits and whether they were linked to the villa purchases.

According to the ACB, the Finance Department issued a special concessional financial package to the company on March 27, 2026. Investigators also found information indicating that 20 villas were registered in the names of Agrawal and his family members on the same date.

The alleged transactions could have caused substantial financial losses to the state government. The ACB is now examining the full extent of the alleged wrongdoing. The allegations are under investigation, and no guilt has been established against the officer or other individuals named in the probe.

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Rajasthan IAS Officer Under ACB Scanner Over 36 Villas, Two Luxury Resorts and a Special Financial Package: What the Probe Has Revealed
Tags: 36 VillasAnanta ResortsCorruption ProbeIAS officerRajasthan ACBRajasthan newsResort Deal

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Rajasthan IAS Officer Under ACB Scanner Over 36 Villas, Two Luxury Resorts and a Special Financial Package: What the Probe Has Revealed

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Rajasthan IAS Officer Under ACB Scanner Over 36 Villas, Two Luxury Resorts and a Special Financial Package: What the Probe Has Revealed

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Rajasthan IAS Officer Under ACB Scanner Over 36 Villas, Two Luxury Resorts and a Special Financial Package: What the Probe Has Revealed
Rajasthan IAS Officer Under ACB Scanner Over 36 Villas, Two Luxury Resorts and a Special Financial Package: What the Probe Has Revealed
Rajasthan IAS Officer Under ACB Scanner Over 36 Villas, Two Luxury Resorts and a Special Financial Package: What the Probe Has Revealed
Rajasthan IAS Officer Under ACB Scanner Over 36 Villas, Two Luxury Resorts and a Special Financial Package: What the Probe Has Revealed
Rajasthan IAS Officer Under ACB Scanner Over 36 Villas, Two Luxury Resorts and a Special Financial Package: What the Probe Has Revealed

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