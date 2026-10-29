Rajasthan Karwa Chauth 2026 Moonrise Time: Check Jaipur, Puja Muhurat And Fasting Details

Rajasthan Karwa Chauth 2026 Moonrise Time: Karwa Chauth will be observed on Thursday, October 29, 2026. Women observing the traditional fast will wait for the Moon to appear before performing the evening rituals and completing their fast. In Rajasthan, the expected moonrise time varies by city, with Jaipur’s published estimate around 8:28 PM IST.

Karwa Chauth is an important Hindu festival observed by many married women for the well-being, prosperity and longevity of their husbands. The day is traditionally marked by a fast from sunrise until the Moon is sighted at night. Women perform the evening puja, offer prayers and follow local customs before breaking their fast.

Rajasthan Karwa Chauth 2026: Moonrise Time In Jaipur

In Jaipur, the Moon is expected to rise at approximately 8:28 PM on October 29. This is a published estimate, and the actual time may differ slightly depending on the location and local conditions.

Moonrise timings are not identical across Rajasthan. Residents of Jodhpur, Udaipur, Kota, Ajmer, Bikaner and other cities should check a location-specific Panchang or astronomical forecast rather than relying solely on Jaipur’s timing. Cloud cover can also affect when the Moon becomes visible, even after it has risen above the horizon.

Karwa Chauth 2026 Puja Muhurat And Rituals

The evening puja is an important part of the observance. Women traditionally gather for prayers, listen to the Karwa Chauth vrat katha and perform rituals according to their family customs. The fast is generally completed after sighting the Moon and offering prayers.

Published Panchang timings place the evening puja period at approximately 5:38 PM to 6:56 PM on October 29. Devotees should verify the muhurat applicable to their city with a trusted local Panchang.

Why City-Wise Moonrise Timings Matter

The Moon’s rising time changes with geographical location, so Rajasthan does not have one universal moonrise time for every city. Checking a local forecast or Panchang can help families plan their evening rituals more accurately.