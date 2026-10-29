LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > India News > Rajasthan Karwa Chauth 2026 Moonrise Time: Check Jaipur, Puja Muhurat And Fasting Details

Rajasthan Karwa Chauth 2026 Moonrise Time: Check Jaipur, Puja Muhurat And Fasting Details

Rajasthan Karwa Chauth 2026 Moonrise Time: Karwa Chauth falls on October 29, with women across Rajasthan observing a day-long fast and awaiting moonrise to complete the rituals. Jaipur’s estimated moonrise is 8:28 PM IST. Check city-specific timings, puja muhurat and fasting details before planning the evening celebrations.

Rajasthan Karwa Chauth 2026 Moonrise Time: Check Jaipur, Puja Muhurat And Fasting Details

Published By: PRIYANSHU PRIYADARSHI
Published: Thu 2026-10-29 13:06 IST

Rajasthan Karwa Chauth 2026 Moonrise Time: Karwa Chauth will be observed on Thursday, October 29, 2026. Women observing the traditional fast will wait for the Moon to appear before performing the evening rituals and completing their fast. In Rajasthan, the expected moonrise time varies by city, with Jaipur’s published estimate around 8:28 PM IST.

Karwa Chauth is an important Hindu festival observed by many married women for the well-being, prosperity and longevity of their husbands. The day is traditionally marked by a fast from sunrise until the Moon is sighted at night. Women perform the evening puja, offer prayers and follow local customs before breaking their fast.

You Might Be Interested In

Rajasthan Karwa Chauth 2026: Moonrise Time In Jaipur

In Jaipur, the Moon is expected to rise at approximately 8:28 PM on October 29. This is a published estimate, and the actual time may differ slightly depending on the location and local conditions.

Moonrise timings are not identical across Rajasthan. Residents of Jodhpur, Udaipur, Kota, Ajmer, Bikaner and other cities should check a location-specific Panchang or astronomical forecast rather than relying solely on Jaipur’s timing. Cloud cover can also affect when the Moon becomes visible, even after it has risen above the horizon.

Karwa Chauth 2026 Puja Muhurat And Rituals

The evening puja is an important part of the observance. Women traditionally gather for prayers, listen to the Karwa Chauth vrat katha and perform rituals according to their family customs. The fast is generally completed after sighting the Moon and offering prayers.

Published Panchang timings place the evening puja period at approximately 5:38 PM to 6:56 PM on October 29. Devotees should verify the muhurat applicable to their city with a trusted local Panchang.

Why City-Wise Moonrise Timings Matter

The Moon’s rising time changes with geographical location, so Rajasthan does not have one universal moonrise time for every city. Checking a local forecast or Panchang can help families plan their evening rituals more accurately.

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Rajasthan Karwa Chauth 2026 Moonrise Time: Check Jaipur, Puja Muhurat And Fasting Details
Tags: Karwa Chauth 2026

RELATED News

Jharkhand Karwa Chauth 2026 Moonrise Time: Check Ranchi, Jamshedpur, Puja Muhurat And Fasting Details

Bihar Karwa Chauth 2026 Moonrise Time: Check Patna, Gaya, Puja Muhurat And Fasting Details

Why India’s Pet Industry Needs a Digital Infrastructure for Information, Intelligence and Trade

Supreme Court Draws Line On Rape Case Compromises, Says Serious Offences Cannot Be Settled Away

Gujarat Karwa Chauth 2026 Moonrise Time: Check Ahmedabad, Surat, Vadodara, Puja Muhurat And Fasting Details

LATEST NEWS

Indian National Jailed in Dubai For 3 Months, Father Seeks Help to Free Son; Alleges Agent Trapped Him in Legal Case

WPL 2027 Auction: From Sophie Molineux to Kiran Navgire, Meet Five Most Expensive Players in Women’s Premier League 2027 Auctions

Rs.450 Crore Price Tag, 1.7 Acres, 7 Bedrooms and Pacific Ocean Views: Elon Musk’s Former Bel-Air Mansion Is Back On The Market—What Makes It So Special?

Gujarat Karwa Chauth 2026 Moonrise Time: Check Ahmedabad, Surat, Vadodara, Puja Muhurat And Fasting Details

Himachal Pradesh Karwa Chauth 2026 Moonrise Time: Check Shimla, Puja Muhurat And Fasting Details

‘High Fees Don’t Mean More Court Time’: NCLAT Warns Superstar Lawyers Against Monopolising Hearings

SL vs ENG 6th ODI LIVE Streaming: How To Watch Sri Lanka National Cricket Team vs England National Cricket Team Match Live On Mobile And Laptop

Rajasthan Karwa Chauth 2026 Moonrise Time: Check Jaipur, Puja Muhurat And Fasting Details

Hollywood Movie Like Robbery Takes Place In Delhi, Robbers Loot Rs 2.3 Crore At Gunpoint; Planned Escape, Getaway Vehicles Ready – Who Are They?

Watch: Grandmother Buys Rs 200 Coupon For 6-Year-Old, Wins Toyota Fortuner In MP, Family Had Dreamed Of A Car For Nearly Two Years

Rajasthan Karwa Chauth 2026 Moonrise Time: Check Jaipur, Puja Muhurat And Fasting Details

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Rajasthan Karwa Chauth 2026 Moonrise Time: Check Jaipur, Puja Muhurat And Fasting Details

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Rajasthan Karwa Chauth 2026 Moonrise Time: Check Jaipur, Puja Muhurat And Fasting Details
Rajasthan Karwa Chauth 2026 Moonrise Time: Check Jaipur, Puja Muhurat And Fasting Details
Rajasthan Karwa Chauth 2026 Moonrise Time: Check Jaipur, Puja Muhurat And Fasting Details
Rajasthan Karwa Chauth 2026 Moonrise Time: Check Jaipur, Puja Muhurat And Fasting Details
Rajasthan Karwa Chauth 2026 Moonrise Time: Check Jaipur, Puja Muhurat And Fasting Details

QUICK LINKS