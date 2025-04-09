Rajasthan: NGO Run By A Woman Busted For Selling Girls For ₹5 Lakh To Men

According to officials, the racket involved buying young girls from agents who brought them in from states like Bihar, West Bengal, Odisha, and Uttar Pradesh.

A shocking human trafficking operation posing as a charitable NGO conducting mass weddings has been uncovered near Jaipur, Rajasthan.

The NGO in question, operating under the name Gayatri Sarva Samaj Foundation, allegedly trafficked girls from economically weak families under the pretense of helping them get married.

Girls Trafficked and Sold for Marriage Between Rs 2.5 to 5 Lakh

According to officials, the racket involved buying young girls from agents who brought them in from states like Bihar, West Bengal, Odisha, and Uttar Pradesh.

These girls were then sold for marriage to prospective grooms for amounts ranging between ₹2.5 lakh and ₹5 lakh. The foundation’s director, Gayatri Vishwakarma, reportedly orchestrated these illegal deals.

Fake Documents Used to Conceal Minor Status

Bassi Police Station in-charge Abhijit Patil revealed that the cost of each girl was determined based on their age, complexion, and height. In cases where the girls were underage, fake Aadhaar cards were created to show them as legally above 18, enabling the sham marriages.

Over 1,500 Forced Marriages Arranged, 10 FIRs Filed

The accused, Gayatri, is believed to have facilitated over 1,500 such fake marriages and already had ten cases registered against her. The NGO’s office operated out of a secluded farmhouse in Sujanpura village, about 30 km from Jaipur, which helped keep its illicit activities hidden from locals.

The illegal operation came to light after a 16-year-old girl from Uttar Pradesh managed to flee the farmhouse on Sunday and informed the local police. Her testimony prompted immediate police action, leading to a raid on the premises.

During the raid, police arrested Gayatri Vishwakarma along with her accomplice Hanuman, and two buyers – Bhagwan Das and Mahendra – who had come to purchase the teenage girl. Authorities are continuing their investigation into the wider network of traffickers involved.

Villagers said they had limited knowledge of the NGO’s actual operations, believing it simply helped poor families with wedding arrangements. The farmhouse’s isolated location at the edge of the village contributed to the lack of scrutiny.

Some villagers recalled a similar escape attempt by another girl months earlier, but her language barrier prevented them from understanding her plea.

