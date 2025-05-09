Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Friday, May 9, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • India»
  • Rajasthan on High Alert Amid Border Tensions, CM Bhajan Lal Sharma Reviews Security

Rajasthan on High Alert Amid Border Tensions, CM Bhajan Lal Sharma Reviews Security

A statement from the Chief Minister’s Office said Sharma directed officials to stay vigilant and implement stringent measures to safeguard the state, particularly in the border districts.

Rajasthan on High Alert Amid Border Tensions, CM Bhajan Lal Sharma Reviews Security

Rajasthan on High Alert Amid Border Tensions, CM Bhajan Lal Sharma Reviews Security


Amid growing instability along the international border, Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma held a high-level emergency meeting on Friday to assess the state’s security preparedness.

The meeting came in light of heightened threats following the interception of Pakistani drones over Jaisalmer, where explosions and flashes lit up the night sky. Authorities also enforced blackouts across several locations including Bikaner, parts of Punjab, and regions in Jammu and Kashmir.

Security Intensified in Border Areas

A statement from the Chief Minister’s Office said Sharma directed officials to stay vigilant and implement stringent measures to safeguard the state, particularly in the border districts.

“In view of the tense situation arising on the border, he gave instructions regarding security arrangements across the state, especially in the border districts. The Chief Minister also gave instructions regarding cancelling the leave of all government employees and making them present at the headquarters,” read the CMO statement.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The directive is part of a broader effort to strengthen the state’s readiness in the face of potential threats from across the border. Government staff leaves have been revoked, and all departments are expected to remain fully operational.

Political Leaders Rally Behind Armed Forces

Former Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Ashok Gehlot expressed strong support for the Indian military, urging the public to trust in the army’s capabilities.

“The Indian Army is capable of handling all kinds of situations. The Indian Army has given a befitting reply to Pakistan’s actions on the Rajasthan border as well,” said Gehlot.

He appealed for calm and solidarity across party lines and among the public.

“I request all the residents of the state not to panic at all, remain patient, alert and cautious and follow the guidelines issued by the government. The army should give a befitting reply to the enemy. The ruling party and the opposition are united in this decisive battle against terrorism and the entire country is with the army and the government. India has already split Pakistan into two parts and even now our victory is certain due to our unity and the valour of the army.”

India Reaffirms Its Response Strategy

The current alert follows India’s recent military response to cross-border terrorism. Under Operation Sindoor, India targeted terror infrastructure in Pakistan and PoJK with precision strikes, reinforcing its firm stance on national security.

Officials reiterated that any threat to military installations will be met with a “suitable response,” sending a clear message that India remains uncompromising when it comes to defending its borders.

(With Inputs From ANI)

ALSO READ: China Expresses Concern Over Escalating India-Pakistan Tensions

 

Filed under

Operation Sindoor Pahalgam Terror Attack Pakistan Rajasthan

newsx

Indian Envoy Exposes Pakistan-Sponsored Terror With Photo Proof
newsx

Operation Sindoor Strikes, Karachi Stock Sinks: Pakistan First Begs For Loan, Later Says Accounts ‘HACKED’
Samay Raina

My Utmost Respect To Armed Forces, Says Samay Raina As He Reveals How His Father...
newsx

Mumbai Security Review: Maharashtra CM Fadnavis To Hold High-Level Meeting
Pakistan Appeals For Loan

Pakistan Appeals For Loans As India’s Op Sindoor Hits Terror Infrastructure, Economy Struggles
newsx

Rajasthan on High Alert Amid Border Tensions, CM Bhajan Lal Sharma Reviews Security
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Indian Envoy Exposes Pakistan-Sponsored Terror With Photo Proof

Indian Envoy Exposes Pakistan-Sponsored Terror With Photo Proof

Operation Sindoor Strikes, Karachi Stock Sinks: Pakistan First Begs For Loan, Later Says Accounts ‘HACKED’

Operation Sindoor Strikes, Karachi Stock Sinks: Pakistan First Begs For Loan, Later Says Accounts ‘HACKED’

My Utmost Respect To Armed Forces, Says Samay Raina As He Reveals How His Father Called Him One Last Time

My Utmost Respect To Armed Forces, Says Samay Raina As He Reveals How His Father...

Mumbai Security Review: Maharashtra CM Fadnavis To Hold High-Level Meeting

Mumbai Security Review: Maharashtra CM Fadnavis To Hold High-Level Meeting

Pakistan Appeals For Loans As India’s Op Sindoor Hits Terror Infrastructure, Economy Struggles

Pakistan Appeals For Loans As India’s Op Sindoor Hits Terror Infrastructure, Economy Struggles

Entertainment

My Utmost Respect To Armed Forces, Says Samay Raina As He Reveals How His Father Called Him One Last Time

My Utmost Respect To Armed Forces, Says Samay Raina As He Reveals How His Father

Is Bollywood Rushing To Register ‘Operation Sindoor’ After Pahalgam Attack Response?

Is Bollywood Rushing To Register ‘Operation Sindoor’ After Pahalgam Attack Response?

Adnan Sami Slams Pakistani Troll With Savage Reply Over Operation Sindoor Post

Adnan Sami Slams Pakistani Troll With Savage Reply Over Operation Sindoor Post

Watch: Did Anushka Sharma Ignore Virat Kohli During First Date Night Post Avneet Kaur Controversy? Actress Refuses To Take Cricketer’s Hand

Watch: Did Anushka Sharma Ignore Virat Kohli During First Date Night Post Avneet Kaur Controversy?

‘Some Things Are Bigger Than Music’, Asim Riaz Postpones Song Amid India-Pakistan Tensions

‘Some Things Are Bigger Than Music’, Asim Riaz Postpones Song Amid India-Pakistan Tensions

Lifestyle

Can Money Make You Moral? Study Reveals The Prosocial Side Of Wealth

Can Money Make You Moral? Study Reveals The Prosocial Side Of Wealth

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The Two Monuments So Iconic?

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media