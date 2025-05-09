Rajasthan on High Alert Amid Border Tensions, CM Bhajan Lal Sharma Reviews Security

A statement from the Chief Minister’s Office said Sharma directed officials to stay vigilant and implement stringent measures to safeguard the state, particularly in the border districts.

Amid growing instability along the international border, Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma held a high-level emergency meeting on Friday to assess the state’s security preparedness.

The meeting came in light of heightened threats following the interception of Pakistani drones over Jaisalmer, where explosions and flashes lit up the night sky. Authorities also enforced blackouts across several locations including Bikaner, parts of Punjab, and regions in Jammu and Kashmir.

Security Intensified in Border Areas

A statement from the Chief Minister’s Office said Sharma directed officials to stay vigilant and implement stringent measures to safeguard the state, particularly in the border districts.

“In view of the tense situation arising on the border, he gave instructions regarding security arrangements across the state, especially in the border districts. The Chief Minister also gave instructions regarding cancelling the leave of all government employees and making them present at the headquarters,” read the CMO statement.

The directive is part of a broader effort to strengthen the state’s readiness in the face of potential threats from across the border. Government staff leaves have been revoked, and all departments are expected to remain fully operational.

Political Leaders Rally Behind Armed Forces

Former Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Ashok Gehlot expressed strong support for the Indian military, urging the public to trust in the army’s capabilities.

“The Indian Army is capable of handling all kinds of situations. The Indian Army has given a befitting reply to Pakistan’s actions on the Rajasthan border as well,” said Gehlot.

He appealed for calm and solidarity across party lines and among the public.

“I request all the residents of the state not to panic at all, remain patient, alert and cautious and follow the guidelines issued by the government. The army should give a befitting reply to the enemy. The ruling party and the opposition are united in this decisive battle against terrorism and the entire country is with the army and the government. India has already split Pakistan into two parts and even now our victory is certain due to our unity and the valour of the army.”

India Reaffirms Its Response Strategy

The current alert follows India’s recent military response to cross-border terrorism. Under Operation Sindoor, India targeted terror infrastructure in Pakistan and PoJK with precision strikes, reinforcing its firm stance on national security.

Officials reiterated that any threat to military installations will be met with a “suitable response,” sending a clear message that India remains uncompromising when it comes to defending its borders.

(With Inputs From ANI)

