Rajasthan: Over 60 Injured as Supporters of Independent Candidate Allegedly Attack Police

At least 60 people were injured in violent clashes on Wednesday in Tonk district, Rajasthan, after supporters of independent candidate Naresh Meena allegedly set vehicles on fire and hurled stones at police officials. The incident followed a scuffle between Meena and a local sub-divisional magistrate (SDM), leading to heightened tensions in the area. Authorities reported that eight police officers were among the injured. Inspector General of Ajmer Range, Om Prakash, confirmed the altercation and noted that Meena had fled the scene, sparking an active search for his arrest.

Police Search Underway for Meena

Om Prakash stated that a team was dispatched to apprehend Meena, who allegedly slapped SDM Amit Chaudhary amidst ongoing polling disputes. The violent response from Meena’s supporters escalated after the police intervention, leading to a serious law and order situation. “We are conducting a search to locate Naresh Meena. Meanwhile, several arrests have been made in connection with the violence,” said Prakash. He confirmed that eight police officers sustained injuries in the clashes.

Political Tensions and Nomination Fallout

Meena, who initially sought a ticket from the Congress party, was suspended by the Opposition Congress after he filed his nomination as an independent candidate, following the party’s decision to deny him a ticket. His decision to run independently led to friction within his political sphere and was compounded by the incident on Wednesday, adding to the strain between him and local authorities.

Clash with the SDM and Allegations of Bias

According to reports, the altercation began when SDM Amit Chaudhary visited Samrawata to address grievances of locals boycotting the polling process. The villagers were demanding the jurisdiction shift from Deoli, located 80 kilometers away, to the closer Uniara tehsil. Meena joined the protesters and raised concerns, accusing officials of tampering with his election symbol on the voting machines. “When Chaudhary arrived with a police team to calm the protest, Meena suddenly slapped him,” reported a second police officer.

A video capturing the scene showed Meena grabbing Chaudhary by the collar, slapping him, and using abusive language towards the police. The video quickly circulated on social media, intensifying public scrutiny and drawing backlash against Meena’s actions.

The incident led the Rajasthan Administrative Service Officers Association to issue a public demand for Meena’s immediate arrest. The association warned of a possible work boycott if authorities failed to take swift action. The call from the association added pressure on local law enforcement to apprehend Meena and address the altercation to prevent further administrative disruptions.

Supporters Clash with Police Following Arrest Attempt

Later that day, Superintendent of Police Vikas Sangwan explained that tensions rose further when Meena’s supporters accused the police of obstructing food supplies intended for protesters. As police attempted to detain Meena after the polling process ended, a group of his supporters surrounded the police team and began throwing stones. “Meena initially appeared to speak with one of the officers, but fled as his supporters launched an assault on the police team,” said Sangwan.

The situation escalated rapidly, forcing authorities to deploy additional police forces and use tear gas to control the crowd. Vehicles were torched, and significant property damage was reported as the confrontation continued into the evening.

Meena’s Defense: Allegations of Police Mistreatment

In response to the incident, Meena defended his actions, stating that he was willing to surrender peacefully. He called for a fair investigation, alleging that his supporters were mistreated by police and that the SDM acted improperly. “The SDM’s actions were wrong, and I responded by slapping him. My supporters were then tortured by the police,” he said, maintaining his stance that his protest was legitimate.