Rajasthan Sewer Tragedy: Two Workers, Including 13-Year-Old, Die From Suffocation

In a tragic incident on Saturday, two sanitation workers, including a minor helper, lost their lives due to suffocation while cleaning a sewer line at a paper mill in Khedli town, Rajasthan. The victims were identified as 50-year-old Lacchi and 13-year-old Hemraj, also known as Akash, son of Sagar Valmiki.

The unfortunate incident unfolded when Lacchi, who had entered the sewer line to clean it, failed to return for an extended period. Concerned, his minor helper, Hemraj, descended into the sewer to check on him. Tragically, Hemraj fell unconscious upon entering the toxic environment. Both workers were later pulled out of the sewer line and rushed to the district hospital, where doctors declared them dead.

Widespread outrage

Upon receiving the news, the local police station officer, Dhirendra Gurjar, arrived at the site. The incident sparked widespread outrage, and the victims’ family, along with members of the Valmiki community, staged a protest at the hospital. They blocked the Hindon Gate in Khedli, demanding compensation and a government job for a family member.

Several local officials, including Nagar Palika Vice Chairman Sandesh Khandelwal, Councillor Murarilal Sharma, and Business Committee President Pramod Bansal, visited the bereaved families at the hospital to offer their condolences.

The incident brings attention to the ongoing issue of manual scavenging, which remains a serious problem despite being prohibited by the Prohibition of Employment as Manual Scavengers and their Rehabilitation Act, 2013. The law mandates that no person be employed for manual cleaning of sewer lines and requires employers to ensure workers’ safety with proper equipment, gas testing, and regular monitoring. Manual entry into sewers for cleaning purposes is strictly forbidden, with severe penalties for violations.

This tragic incident underscores the urgent need for stricter enforcement of the law, better worker protection, and a systematic effort to eliminate manual scavenging practices across the country.

The local authorities are expected to investigate the matter further, while the community continues to demand justice for the victims and safer working conditions for sanitation workers.

