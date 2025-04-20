Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Sunday, April 20, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • India»
  • Rajasthan Sewer Tragedy: Two Workers, Including 13-Year-Old, Die From Suffocation

Rajasthan Sewer Tragedy: Two Workers, Including 13-Year-Old, Die From Suffocation

The incident brings attention to the ongoing issue of manual scavenging, which remains a serious problem despite being prohibited by the Prohibition of Employment as Manual Scavengers and their Rehabilitation Act, 2013.

Rajasthan Sewer Tragedy: Two Workers, Including 13-Year-Old, Die From Suffocation

Rajasthan Sewer Tragedy


In a tragic incident on Saturday, two sanitation workers, including a minor helper, lost their lives due to suffocation while cleaning a sewer line at a paper mill in Khedli town, Rajasthan. The victims were identified as 50-year-old Lacchi and 13-year-old Hemraj, also known as Akash, son of Sagar Valmiki.

The unfortunate incident unfolded when Lacchi, who had entered the sewer line to clean it, failed to return for an extended period. Concerned, his minor helper, Hemraj, descended into the sewer to check on him. Tragically, Hemraj fell unconscious upon entering the toxic environment. Both workers were later pulled out of the sewer line and rushed to the district hospital, where doctors declared them dead.

Widespread outrage

Upon receiving the news, the local police station officer, Dhirendra Gurjar, arrived at the site. The incident sparked widespread outrage, and the victims’ family, along with members of the Valmiki community, staged a protest at the hospital. They blocked the Hindon Gate in Khedli, demanding compensation and a government job for a family member.

Several local officials, including Nagar Palika Vice Chairman Sandesh Khandelwal, Councillor Murarilal Sharma, and Business Committee President Pramod Bansal, visited the bereaved families at the hospital to offer their condolences.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The incident brings attention to the ongoing issue of manual scavenging, which remains a serious problem despite being prohibited by the Prohibition of Employment as Manual Scavengers and their Rehabilitation Act, 2013. The law mandates that no person be employed for manual cleaning of sewer lines and requires employers to ensure workers’ safety with proper equipment, gas testing, and regular monitoring. Manual entry into sewers for cleaning purposes is strictly forbidden, with severe penalties for violations.

This tragic incident underscores the urgent need for stricter enforcement of the law, better worker protection, and a systematic effort to eliminate manual scavenging practices across the country.

The local authorities are expected to investigate the matter further, while the community continues to demand justice for the victims and safer working conditions for sanitation workers.

ALSO READ: Rajeev Chandrasekhar Aligns With Nadda’s Stance, Supports BJP’s Rejection Of Nishikant Dubey’s SC Remarks

Filed under

Rajasthan Sewer Tragedy Rajasthan Sewer Tragedy death

The parts of National Hig

Jammu And Kashmir: Udhampur Hit By Heavy Rains, National Highway 44 Disrupted
newsx

From Factory Floor To Global Fast Lane: India Set To Lead Auto Component Exports, Says...
In a tragic incident on S

Rajasthan Sewer Tragedy: Two Workers, Including 13-Year-Old, Die From Suffocation
Kerala BJP President Raje

Rajeev Chandrasekhar Aligns With Nadda’s Stance, Supports BJP’s Rejection Of Nishikant Dubey’s SC Remarks
A devastating cloudburst

Cloudburst In Ramban District Killed Atleast Three: Flash Floods Cause Extensive Damage
A 45-year-old cashier fro

Mumbai Man Falls Victim To Rs 10.38 Lakh Scam Promising Huge Reward For Re 1...
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Jammu And Kashmir: Udhampur Hit By Heavy Rains, National Highway 44 Disrupted

Jammu And Kashmir: Udhampur Hit By Heavy Rains, National Highway 44 Disrupted

From Factory Floor To Global Fast Lane: India Set To Lead Auto Component Exports, Says NITI Aayog

From Factory Floor To Global Fast Lane: India Set To Lead Auto Component Exports, Says...

Rajeev Chandrasekhar Aligns With Nadda’s Stance, Supports BJP’s Rejection Of Nishikant Dubey’s SC Remarks

Rajeev Chandrasekhar Aligns With Nadda’s Stance, Supports BJP’s Rejection Of Nishikant Dubey’s SC Remarks

Cloudburst In Ramban District Killed Atleast Three: Flash Floods Cause Extensive Damage

Cloudburst In Ramban District Killed Atleast Three: Flash Floods Cause Extensive Damage

Mumbai Man Falls Victim To Rs 10.38 Lakh Scam Promising Huge Reward For Re 1 Note

Mumbai Man Falls Victim To Rs 10.38 Lakh Scam Promising Huge Reward For Re 1...

Entertainment

What Is Angelman Syndrome, The Rare Genetic Disorder Affecting Actor Colin Farrell’s Son?

What Is Angelman Syndrome, The Rare Genetic Disorder Affecting Actor Colin Farrell’s Son?

Rakesh Maria Biopic: Tamannaah Bhatia Collaborates With John Abraham After Vedaa In Rohit Shetty’s Film

Rakesh Maria Biopic: Tamannaah Bhatia Collaborates With John Abraham After Vedaa In Rohit Shetty’s Film

“Beyond the Masala: How Bollywood is Redefining Heroism in the Age of Realism”

“Beyond the Masala: How Bollywood is Redefining Heroism in the Age of Realism”

The Rise of OTT Stars: How Streaming Is Reshaping Bollywood’s Power Structure

The Rise of OTT Stars: How Streaming Is Reshaping Bollywood’s Power Structure

Inside Mollywood’s Drug Crisis: Why Substance Abuse Is No Longer An Open Secret In Film Sets

Inside Mollywood’s Drug Crisis: Why Substance Abuse Is No Longer An Open Secret In Film

Lifestyle

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After Landing

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After

Too Hot To Handle? Here Are The Must-Know Tips To Stay Safe During India’s Heatwave

Too Hot To Handle? Here Are The Must-Know Tips To Stay Safe During India’s Heatwave