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Home > India News > Rajasthan Teacher Forces Schoolgirls to Strip Over Missing Rs 500, Suspended

Rajasthan Teacher Forces Schoolgirls to Strip Over Missing Rs 500, Suspended

A senior teacher in Rajasthan's Sawai Madhopur has been suspended after allegedly forcing girl students to strip during a search for a missing Rs 500. The Education Department has launched a departmental inquiry into the incident.

Rajasthan Teacher Forces Schoolgirls to Strip Over Missing Rs 500. Photo: Video Grab
Rajasthan Teacher Forces Schoolgirls to Strip Over Missing Rs 500. Photo: Video Grab

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: Thu 2026-07-16 14:33 IST

The Rajasthan Education Department on Wednesday suspended a senior female teacher in Sawai Madhopur district following allegations that she forcibly stripped female students to search for a missing sum of Rs 500. The accused teacher, identified as Saraswati Meena, a Senior Teacher (Hindi) at the Government Senior Secondary School in Liwali village, Bamanwas, was suspended with immediate effect following a preliminary report by the District Education Officer.

What Really Happened? 

According to officials, the incident was triggered after the teacher discovered that Rs 500 was missing from her belongings in the classroom. When an initial search failed to recover the money, the teacher allegedly suspected that the students had stolen it.

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Acting on the suspicion, along with an associate, Meena locked the female students of Classes 9 and 11 inside a room. Under the pretext of an “investigation” to recover the cash, the students were reportedly subjected to a search where they were forced to strip.

Teacher Suspended, Parents Lodged Protest

As the news of the incident spread, several parents reached the school premises and created a commotion that prompted senior administrative and education officials to rush to the scene.



The suspension order, issued by the Office of the Joint Director of School Education, Bharatpur Division, stated that the action was taken under Rule 13 of the Rajasthan Civil Services (Classification, Control, and Appeal) Rules, 1958, following “serious complaints” against the teacher.

“Based on the report submitted by the District Education Officer, Secondary, Sawai Madhopur, on July 15, 2026, regarding serious complaints received against Saraswati Meena, she is hereby suspended with immediate effect,” the official order read.

During the suspension period, her headquarters will be at the Block Education Office in Rajakhera, Dholpur, and she will be entitled to a subsistence allowance as per the rules.

The department has also initiated a formal departmental inquiry into the matter. 

Inputs from ANI

Also Read: ‘Class 9 Is Stressful’: Supreme Court Questions CBSE’s Third Language Rule-What Happens Next? 

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Rajasthan Teacher Forces Schoolgirls to Strip Over Missing Rs 500, Suspended
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Rajasthan Teacher Forces Schoolgirls to Strip Over Missing Rs 500, Suspended

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Rajasthan Teacher Forces Schoolgirls to Strip Over Missing Rs 500, Suspended

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Rajasthan Teacher Forces Schoolgirls to Strip Over Missing Rs 500, Suspended
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Rajasthan Teacher Forces Schoolgirls to Strip Over Missing Rs 500, Suspended
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