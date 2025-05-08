Home
Thursday, May 8, 2025
Live Tv
Rajasthan Tightens Security Along 1,037-Km Border, Seals Border With Pakistan A Day After Operation Sindoor

Authorities have sealed the border completely, and Border Security Force (BSF) personnel have been ordered to open fire on spotting any suspicious movement.

Rajasthan Tightens Security Along 1,037-Km Border, Seals Border With Pakistan A Day After Operation Sindoor

Rajasthan Border


Following India’s precision missile strikes targeting terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir in retaliation for the deadly Pahalgam attack, security measures in the border states of Rajasthan and Punjab have intensified.

Rajasthan, sharing a vast 1,037-kilometre-long border with Pakistan, has gone on high alert. Authorities have sealed the border completely, and Border Security Force (BSF) personnel have been ordered to open fire on spotting any suspicious movement.

The Indian Air Force (IAF) remains on standby, with increased aerial activity reported.

To bolster air defense, authorities have activated missile defense systems, and Sukhoi-30 MKI fighter jets are conducting continuous surveillance from Sri Ganganagar to the Rann of Kutch.

Flight Suspensions and School Closures in Rajasthan

Civil aviation has also been impacted, as flights from Jodhpur, Kishangarh, and Bikaner airports are suspended until May 9. In response to the escalating tensions, schools across Bikaner, Jaisalmer, Barmer, and Sri Ganganagar districts have shut down, and examinations have been postponed.

The administration has also cancelled all leave for police and railway staff to ensure full deployment during the emergency. Villages near the border are on standby for potential evacuations, and anti-drone systems have been deployed to monitor aerial threats.

Authorities in Jaisalmer and Jodhpur have enforced midnight-to-4 am blackouts to obstruct visibility for potential enemy aircraft.

In Punjab, police forces are on full alert with all personnel recalled from leave. Public gatherings have been restricted to prevent chaos or security breaches. Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has suspended all government functions as a precautionary measure in light of the escalating border situation.

