Rajasthan Wedding Chaos: Groom Flees From Wedding Venue After Bride’s Father Fails To Gift Mahindra Scorpio In Dowry, Baraatis Sprint Across Fields In Unexpected Marriage Drama

The wedding festivities transformed into an unexpected situation that combined elements of a festival with an intense nationwide police pursuit when the groom left his wedding in a remote area. The celebrations turned violent when the groom demanded a Mahindra Scorpio because he discovered that the bride’s family could not pay the dowry requirement for the wedding.

The guests and villagers experienced shock as they witnessed a movie-like chase through muddy agricultural fields. The ceremony reached its next stage after traditional music and rituals, which continued until the varmala ceremony. The groom stopped the wedding ceremony because he wanted everyone present to give him the keys for a brand-new white SUV before he would take his vows.

The groom left the situation when the bride’s father requested time to resolve his financial issues. He discarded his ceremonial sehra and decorative stole before he jumped across the wedding altar and ran toward the surrounding open fields.

Mahindra Scorpio Demand Triggers Chaos

The domestic dispute escalated to a full-scale police pursuit, which began instantly. The Mahindra Scorpio demand acted as the catalyst for a breakdown in social order.

शादी बना तमाशा! दूल्हा “Scorpio” के लिए भागा! एक चौंकाने वाली घटना में, शादी का माहौल अचानक ड्रामा में बदल गया जब दूल्हे ने दहेज में Scorpio गाड़ी की मांग पूरी न होने पर मंडप से ही भागना बेहतर समझा। मेहमान हैरान रह गए और बाराती उसके पीछे दौड़ते नजर आए। 😳 ये सिर्फ एक घटना… pic.twitter.com/WAbxoWJq8A — Who_Care (@yadav_sunny84) April 8, 2026







The baraatis who formed the wedding procession together with the bride’s family members began their pursuit after they became angry about the disrespect shown to the bride and the abrupt cancellation of the wedding. The sight was surreal because men who wore expensive ethnic clothing and turbans ran through sugarcane and wheat fields while shouting their demands for the groom to halt.

Local reports suggest the groom had been harboring this expectation for weeks, but the ultimatum was only delivered when he felt he had the most leverage at the altar. The bride’s family had already spent their savings on the feast and gold jewelry, which made the sudden requirement for a luxury vehicle an impossible hurdle.

The groom used his local terrain knowledge to navigate irrigation ditches while his dozen exhausted relatives chased him during their near forty-minute pursuit.

Baraatis Chased Groom Across Farmlands

The baraatis chase the groom, which creates a physical display that shows people becoming increasingly upset about outdated social customs. The bride’s cousins captured the groom, who attempted to reach the highway for a ride but failed to escape because they cornered him at a local tube well.

The situation became intense because some people wanted police help, while others found it difficult to understand why the groom decided to escape. The stateful facts show that the bride announced her decision to end the wedding when she chose to reject marriage with a man who preferred machines over human relationships.

The authorities took custody of the groom for police interrogation about the dowry harassment case. Village elders use the incident as their main topic to discuss how wedding demands create harmful social patterns which show that the groom wanted to leave in a Scorpio but he ended up escaping through the streets and got involved in a legal situation.

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