Rajeev Chandrasekhar Aligns With Nadda’s Stance, Supports BJP’s Rejection Of Nishikant Dubey’s SC Remarks

Referring to past court decisions, Dubey criticised the judiciary for its handling of issues like the decriminalisation of homosexuality and religious disputes.

Kerala BJP President Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Sunday stated that BJP National President JP Nadda had clarified the party’s official position on BJP MP Nishikant Dubey’s controversial remarks about the Supreme Court.

Speaking to ANI, Kerala BJP president Rajeev Chandrasekhar said, “JP Nadda has already spoken about the issue. He is our National President, and what he tweeted yesterday reflects the official position of the BJP. That is also my position.”

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had “completely rejected” and distanced itself from controversial remarks made by the party MP Nishikant Dubey and Dinesh Sharma on the Supreme Court and the Chief Justice of India.

The two MPs have also been asked to refrain from making such remarks.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

In a post on X on Saturday, BJP National President JP Nadda said, “The Bharatiya Janata Party has nothing to do with the statements made by BJP MPs Nishikant Dubey and Dinesh Sharma on the judiciary and the Chief Justice of the country. These are their personal statements, but the BJP neither agrees with nor supports such statements. The BJP completely rejects these statements.

‘BJP’s respect for judiciary’

“Nadda added, “Bharatiya Janata Party has always respected the judiciary and gladly accepted its orders and suggestions because, as a party, we believe that all the courts of the country, including the Supreme Court, are an integral part of our democracy and are a strong pillar of the protection of the Constitution.”

He further said that both MPs and others in the party have been instructed against making similar remarks in the future. “I have instructed both of them and everyone else not to make such statements,” he wrote.

Thiruvananthapuram | On BJP MP Nishikant Dubey’s remarks over the Supreme Court, Kerala BJP president Rajeev Chandrasekhar says, “JP Nadda has already spoken about the issue. He is our National President, and what he tweeted yesterday reflects the official position of the BJP.… pic.twitter.com/jlAa9VU3J9 — ANI (@ANI) April 20, 2025

Earlier, BJP MP Nishikant Dubey alleged that the Supreme Court was “inciting religious wars” and questioned its authority, suggesting that the Parliament building should be closed if the apex court was to make laws.

“The top court has only one aim: ‘Show me the face, and I will show you the law’. The Supreme Court is going beyond its limits. If one has to go to the Supreme Court for everything, then Parliament and State Assembly should be shut,” Dubey told ANI.

Dubey’s criticism

Referring to past court decisions, Dubey criticised the judiciary for its handling of issues like the decriminalisation of homosexuality and religious disputes.

“There was an Article 377 in which homosexuality was a big crime. The Trump administration has said that there are only two sexes in this world, either male or female…Whether it is Hindu, Muslim, Buddhist, Jain or Sikh, all believe that homosexuality is a crime. One fine morning, the Supreme Court said that we abolish this case…Article 141 says that the laws we make, the judgments we give, are applicable from the lower court to the Supreme Court. Article 368 states that Parliament has the authority to enact all laws, and the Supreme Court has the power to interpret the law. The top court is asking the President and Governor to tell what they have to do regarding the Bills. When the Ram Mandir, Krishna Janmabhoomi, or Gyanvapi issue arises, you (SC) say, ‘Show us the paper’. Mughals ke aane ke baad jo Masjid banne hai unke liye keh raho ho paper kaha se dikhao,” he added.

Dubey further alleged that the Supreme Court wants to take this country towards “anarchy.”

“How can you give direction to the appointing authority? The President appoints the Chief Justice of India. The Parliament makes the law of this country. You will dictate that Parliament?… How did you make a new law? In which law is it written that the President has to make a decision within three months? This means that you want to take this country towards anarchy. When the Parliament sits, there will be a detailed discussion on this,” he said.

Meanwhile, BJP leader Dinesh Sharma stated that no one can “challenge” the President, as the President is “supreme.” “There is an apprehension among the public that when Dr BR Ambedkar wrote the Constitution, the rights of the Legislative and Judiciary were clearly written…According to the Constitution of India, no one can direct the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha. The President has already given her assent to it. No one can challenge the President, as the President is supreme,” Sharma told ANI.

(With ANI Inputs)

ALSO READ: Mumbai Man Falls Victim To Rs 10.38 Lakh Scam Promising Huge Reward For Re 1 Note