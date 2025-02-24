Home
Tuesday, February 25, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
  HOME»
  India»
  • Rajinikanth’s Special Tribute To Jayalalithaa On Her 77th Birth Anniversary—Here’s What Happened!

Rajinikanth’s Special Tribute To Jayalalithaa On Her 77th Birth Anniversary—Here’s What Happened!

Rajinikanth paid tribute to Jayalalithaa on her 77th birth anniversary at Poes Garden. AIADMK leaders and Deepa Madhavan joined in remembrance of the late Tamil Nadu leader.

Rajinikanth’s Special Tribute To Jayalalithaa On Her 77th Birth Anniversary—Here’s What Happened!

Veteran actor Rajinikanth offered floral tributes to former Tamil Nadu CM J Jayalalithaa’s portrait at her Poes Garden residence on her 77th birth anniversary. (PHOTO CREDIT: X page)


On the occasion of former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa’s 77th birth anniversary, veteran actor Rajinikanth paid tributes to the iconic leader at her residence at Poes Garden, Chennai.

The actor paid floral tribute to a photo of the late cinestar turned politician at a ceremony that was attended by Jayalalithaa’s niece, Deepa Madhavan, and former AIADMK leader Phugalendhi, marking a moment of remembrance for the late leader, who was fondly referred to as “Amma” by the people of Tamil Nadu.

Jayalalithaa, who served as Tamil Nadu’s Chief Minister for three terms between 1991-96, 2002-06, and 2011-14, is remembered as a dynamic and influential leader.

Throughout her career, she earned the love and respect of millions for her policies aimed at improving the lives of the people, particularly the underprivileged.

An accomplished actress before entering politics, Jayalalithaa acted in over 130 films.

She joined the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) in 1982 and quickly rose to prominence, becoming the party’s propaganda secretary in 1983.

She served as a member of the Rajya Sabha and, later, the state legislative assembly during her political career.

She also faced numerous challenges throughout her political journey, including legal battles and imprisonment. In 1996, she was imprisoned for a month after authorities raided her residence and seized valuable assets.

Her tenure as a national leader was marked by her alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in 1998, a relationship that has since been severed.

In 2014, Jayalalithaa faced a conviction on corruption charges, which led to her stepping down from her post as Chief Minister, making way for O Panneerselvam to take charge in her absence.

(With inputs from ANI)

