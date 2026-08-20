Rajiv Gandhi Vs LTTE: How Prabhakaran’s Personal Animosity Began, The Decisions That Made PM His Enemy

The bitter relationship between Rajiv Gandhi and LTTE chief Velupillai Prabhakaran did not begin with the 1991 assassination. It was built over years of broken trust, political pressure and military confrontation. For Prabhakaran, Rajiv Gandhi gradually became much more than an Indian prime minister pursuing regional policy. He came to see him as an adversary who had humiliated him, ignored the deaths of his men and ultimately sent the Indian Army into Tamil areas to hunt his organisation.

Rajiv Gandhi and the LTTE clash over diplomacy and Tamil Eelam

The first major friction came during the Thimphu talks in July-August 1985. Rajiv Gandhi’s government pushed Prabhakaran and other Tamil militant leaders into negotiations in Bhutan, but the LTTE leader opposed any compromise on its demand for an independent Tamil state, Tamil Eelam. When the LTTE walked away, New Delhi deported Anton Balasingham, its chief theoretician and Prabhakaran’s closest intellectual confidant, along with other Tamil leaders from India.

The move reinforced Prabhakaran’s belief that India saw the LTTE as an asset to be controlled rather than an equal political force. The relationship deteriorated further in July 1987, when RAW flew Prabhakaran from Jaffna to New Delhi before the signing of the Indo-Sri Lankan Accord. He was housed in Suite 518 at the Ashok Hotel, where Indian officials presented him with a completed draft that preserved Sri Lanka’s unitary structure and ruled out Tamil Eelam.

Rajiv Gandhi’s Ashok Hotel meeting deepened Prabhakaran’s resentment

When Prabhakaran refused to accept the accord, his stay effectively became a confinement. Indian security personnel restricted his communications and outside contact. The guerrilla leader, known for fiercely guarding his autonomy, found himself physically cornered by the country he had expected to deal with as a partner.

Rajiv Gandhi finally met Prabhakaran at midnight on July 28. Instead of addressing his central ideological objections, Gandhi offered practical concessions, including alternative financial compensation for the LTTE and personal safety guarantees. Prabhakaran was deeply insulted. He later told his inner circle that Gandhi had treated him like a mercenary warlord who could be bought, rather than someone committed to the Tamil cause.

Rajiv Gandhi, Thileepan’s death and the cyanide tragedy

The Indo-Sri Lankan Accord was signed on July 29 without the LTTE’s formal consent, and the Indian Peace Keeping Force (IPKF) entered northern Sri Lanka. Prabhakaran reluctantly handed over some obsolete weapons at Palaly Air Base on August 5 while keeping his frontline arsenal. Two events soon turned the confrontation into open hostility.

In September, LTTE political wing leader Thileepan began a hunger strike demanding an end to state-sponsored Sinhalese colonisation of traditional Tamil lands and the release of Tamil political detainees. Rajiv Gandhi’s government refused to intervene, and Thileepan died of dehydration on September 26. Prabhakaran openly wept at his funeral and blamed Gandhi’s government for being complicit in his death.

Days later, on October 3, the Sri Lankan Navy intercepted a boat carrying 17 senior LTTE commanders, including Kumarappa and Pulendran. The IPKF, responsible under the accord for the custody of Tamil militants, did not prevent their transfer for interrogation. All 17 swallowed cyanide capsules to avoid capture and torture, with 12 dying instantly. Prabhakaran saw India’s failure to protect them as an unforgivable betrayal and ordered lethal attacks on Indian soldiers within 48 hours.

Rajiv Gandhi’s IPKF campaign turned political conflict into a blood feud

Rajiv Gandhi responded by ordering the IPKF to forcibly disarm the LTTE, beginning Operation Pawan in October 1987. An early Indian helicopter operation targeting Prabhakaran at Jaffna University ended disastrously after LTTE fighters intercepted radio communications, ambushed the landing zone and wiped out advancing Indian commandos. Indian forces then used heavy artillery in Jaffna, causing major destruction and civilian casualties.

Prabhakaran fled into the Vanni jungles and remained a hunted fugitive for two years. He watched Indian forces occupy areas they had arrived in promising to protect the Tamil minority. When Rajiv Gandhi lost the 1989 election and the IPKF began withdrawing, the relationship had moved far beyond a geopolitical dispute.

By 1991, as Gandhi campaigned for a political comeback, Prabhakaran believed a return to power could mean another Indian military intervention. In his view, Rajiv Gandhi had humiliated him, failed to protect his commanders and invaded the LTTE’s sanctuary. That history became central to the hostility that ultimately led Prabhakaran to regard Gandhi as an existential threat and order his assassination in 1991.

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