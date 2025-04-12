Rajiv Yuva Vikasam Scheme 2025: Telangana To Give ₹3 Lakh Each To 5 Lakh Youth – How to Apply, Eligibility, Benefits

Telangana’s Rajiv Yuva Vikasam Scheme 2025 offers Rs. 3 lakh to 5 lakh eligible youths for small businesses. Application opens March 17. Apply online for self-employment opportunities.

The Telangana government has rolled out the Rajiv Yuva Vikasam Scheme 2025 to empower unemployed youth in the state. The scheme aims to support 5 lakh eligible youths from SC, ST, BC, and Minority communities by providing them financial assistance to launch small businesses. Chief Minister Revanth Reddy introduced the initiative to promote self-employment opportunities and boost local entrepreneurship.

Under the scheme, eligible youth will receive financial assistance of Rs. 3 lakh each to help them start their own ventures. The Telangana government has allocated a budget of 6000 crores for the successful implementation of this initiative.

Application Process for Rajiv Yuva Vikasam Scheme 2025

The application process for the Rajiv Yuva Vikasam Scheme is entirely online. Interested individuals can visit the official website, tgobmmsnew.cgg.gov.in, to submit their applications. The registration window opens on March 17, 2025, and will close on April 5, 2025.

The selection process will take place from April 5 to May 31, 2025, and the sanction letters will be distributed on June 2, 2025.

How to Apply for Rajiv Yuva Vikasam Scheme 2025

To apply for the Rajiv Yuva Vikasam Scheme, follow these steps:

Visit the official portal at tgobmmsnew.cgg.gov.in. Click on the “Apply Online” link. Enter your Aadhaar Card and Food Card numbers. Fill out the application form with the required details. Select your beneficiary type, business sector, and financial assistance amount. Upload the necessary documents. Review your application before submission. Check the application status online.

Eligibility Criteria for Rajiv Yuva Vikasam Scheme 2025

To qualify for this scheme, applicants must meet the following criteria:

The applicant must be a permanent resident of Telangana.

The applicant must be unemployed.

The scheme is open to youths from SC, ST, BC, MBC, and Minority communities.

Required Documents for Rajiv Yuva Vikasam Scheme 2025

Applicants will need the following documents for their applications:

Aadhaar Card

Ration Card or Income Certificate (issued by Meeseva)

Caste Certificate

Permanent Driving License (for transport-related businesses)

Pattadar Passbook (for agricultural ventures)

SADAREM Certificate (for Persons with Disabilities)

Passport-sized photographs

Vulnerability Group Certificate (if applicable)

Key Dates for Rajiv Yuva Vikasam Scheme 2025

Launch Date: March 15, 2025

Registration Start: March 17, 2025

Registration End: April 5, 2025

Selection Process: April 5 – May 31, 2025

Sanction Letter Distribution: June 2, 2025

The Rajiv Yuva Vikasam Scheme 2025 marks a significant step in addressing unemployment among youth in Telangana. By offering financial assistance and self-employment opportunities, the scheme aims to empower youth, especially from marginalized communities. Those who meet the eligibility criteria should take advantage of this opportunity to build a sustainable future for themselves through entrepreneurship.

