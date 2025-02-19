Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Wednesday, February 19, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
  • HOME»
  • India»
  • Rajnath Singh Congratulates Rekha Gupta On Becoming Delhi’s CM

Rajnath Singh Congratulates Rekha Gupta On Becoming Delhi’s CM

The swearing-in ceremony is scheduled to take place at Ramlila Maidan on Thursday, with all arrangements in place for the grand event. Several top BJP leaders and dignitaries are expected to attend the function.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Rajnath Singh Congratulates Rekha Gupta On Becoming Delhi’s CM


Union Minister Rajnath Singh has extended his best wishes to senior BJP leader Rekha Gupta, who is set to take oath as the Chief Minister of Delhi on Thursday. Gupta will become the fourth woman to hold the Chief Minister’s post in the national capital.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Expressing confidence in her leadership, Rajnath Singh wrote on social media, “Many congratulations and best wishes to Smt. @gupta_rekhaji on being elected as the leader of the BJP Legislative Party in Delhi. I firmly believe that under the guidance of Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji and with his efforts, Delhi will become the developed capital of developed India.”

Gupta, who won from Shalimar Bagh, was elected the BJP legislative party leader during a meeting of the newly elected MLAs on Wednesday. BJP central observers Ravi Shankar Prasad and Om Prakash Dhankar were present at the meeting.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Following her election, Gupta expressed her gratitude to the party and its leadership. Speaking to media persons, she said, “I thank BJP, and I am grateful for the blessings of all of you.” In a post on X, she added, “This trust and support have given me new energy and inspiration. I pledge to work with full honesty, integrity, and dedication for the welfare, empowerment, and overall development of every citizen of Delhi.”

Celebrations erupted outside Gupta’s residence as supporters rejoiced over her election. The BJP is forming a government in Delhi after a gap of 27 years, following a historic victory earlier this month in which the party secured 48 seats, ousting the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) from power.

The swearing-in ceremony is scheduled to take place at Ramlila Maidan on Thursday, with all arrangements in place for the grand event. Several top BJP leaders and dignitaries are expected to attend the function.

ALSO READ: Double Engine Government In Delhi: What It Means For The National Capital?

Filed under

#RekhaGupta BJP Delhi CM Rekha Gupta

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

‘Hope She Will Fulfil All Promises:’ Kejriwal Congratulates Newly Appointed Delhi CM Rekha Gupta

‘Hope She Will Fulfil All Promises:’ Kejriwal Congratulates Newly Appointed Delhi CM Rekha Gupta

Why Did BJP make Rekha Gupta The New CM Of Delhi? 7 Factors That Led To Her Appointment

Why Did BJP make Rekha Gupta The New CM Of Delhi? 7 Factors That Led...

Shocking Crime At Maha Kumbh: 35-Year-Old Woman Found Dead In Prayagraj, Suspect Escapes After Brutal Attack

Shocking Crime At Maha Kumbh: 35-Year-Old Woman Found Dead In Prayagraj, Suspect Escapes After Brutal...

Who Is Rekha Gupta’s Husband? Family Reacts As BJP’s Shalimar Bagh MLA Becomes Delhi CM

Who Is Rekha Gupta’s Husband? Family Reacts As BJP’s Shalimar Bagh MLA Becomes Delhi CM

Hometown Pride: Rekha Gupta’s Village In Jind Celebrates Her Historic Win

Hometown Pride: Rekha Gupta’s Village In Jind Celebrates Her Historic Win

Entertainment

Urvashi Rautela’s Scenes Cut from ‘Daaku Maharaaj’ On Netflix; Here’s Why

Urvashi Rautela’s Scenes Cut from ‘Daaku Maharaaj’ On Netflix; Here’s Why

Maharashtra CM Fadnavis Responds To Public Demand For Tax-Free Status For ‘Chhaava’

Maharashtra CM Fadnavis Responds To Public Demand For Tax-Free Status For ‘Chhaava’

From Aespa To SEVENTEEN: K-Pop Artists Dominates The 2024 IFPI Global Album Sales Chart

From Aespa To SEVENTEEN: K-Pop Artists Dominates The 2024 IFPI Global Album Sales Chart

When Did Anuv Jain And His Wife Meet? Singer Dropped A Subtle Hint Few Years Ago About His Relationship

When Did Anuv Jain And His Wife Meet? Singer Dropped A Subtle Hint Few Years

Mrs Producer Harman Baweja Reacts To Promoting Toxic Feminism Remarks: It Will Take A Lot To Infuriate Me

Mrs Producer Harman Baweja Reacts To Promoting Toxic Feminism Remarks: It Will Take A Lot

Lifestyle

Meghan, The Duchess Of Sussex, Unveils New lifestyles Brand “As Ever”

Meghan, The Duchess Of Sussex, Unveils New lifestyles Brand “As Ever”

Swedish Furniture Leader IKEA Announces Online Deliveries For Delhi-NCR

Swedish Furniture Leader IKEA Announces Online Deliveries For Delhi-NCR

Not Paris, Switzerland, This Place Must Be Your Next Romantic Getaway On A Budget

Not Paris, Switzerland, This Place Must Be Your Next Romantic Getaway On A Budget

Not Jaipur, Udaipur, Here Are 8 Travel Destinations In Rajasthan You Might Have Never Heard About

Not Jaipur, Udaipur, Here Are 8 Travel Destinations In Rajasthan You Might Have Never Heard

Travelling To Australia But Don’t Know What To Eat? Here’s Australia’s Most Loved Local Cuisine For All Foodies

Travelling To Australia But Don’t Know What To Eat? Here’s Australia’s Most Loved Local Cuisine

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox