Rajnath Singh Congratulates Rekha Gupta On Becoming Delhi’s CM

The swearing-in ceremony is scheduled to take place at Ramlila Maidan on Thursday, with all arrangements in place for the grand event. Several top BJP leaders and dignitaries are expected to attend the function.

Union Minister Rajnath Singh has extended his best wishes to senior BJP leader Rekha Gupta, who is set to take oath as the Chief Minister of Delhi on Thursday. Gupta will become the fourth woman to hold the Chief Minister’s post in the national capital.

Expressing confidence in her leadership, Rajnath Singh wrote on social media, “Many congratulations and best wishes to Smt. @gupta_rekhaji on being elected as the leader of the BJP Legislative Party in Delhi. I firmly believe that under the guidance of Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji and with his efforts, Delhi will become the developed capital of developed India.”

Gupta, who won from Shalimar Bagh, was elected the BJP legislative party leader during a meeting of the newly elected MLAs on Wednesday. BJP central observers Ravi Shankar Prasad and Om Prakash Dhankar were present at the meeting.

Following her election, Gupta expressed her gratitude to the party and its leadership. Speaking to media persons, she said, “I thank BJP, and I am grateful for the blessings of all of you.” In a post on X, she added, “This trust and support have given me new energy and inspiration. I pledge to work with full honesty, integrity, and dedication for the welfare, empowerment, and overall development of every citizen of Delhi.”

Celebrations erupted outside Gupta’s residence as supporters rejoiced over her election. The BJP is forming a government in Delhi after a gap of 27 years, following a historic victory earlier this month in which the party secured 48 seats, ousting the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) from power.

