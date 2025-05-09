Home
Saturday, May 10, 2025
Live Tv
Rajnath Singh Orders Strong Action Against Pakistan After Drone, Artillery Attacks On Civilians

Defence Minister to meet military chiefs as Indian Army responds to Pakistan's cross-border escalation

Rajnath Singh Orders Strong Action Against Pakistan After Drone, Artillery Attacks On Civilians


Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has directed the Indian Army to take strong and punitive action against the Pakistan Army following its drone and artillery attacks targeting Indian civilian areas, reported by India Today.

The directive comes amid a surge in unprovoked aggression by Pakistan, including the use of artillery guns and drones along the Line of Control (LoC), especially in Poonch and Rajouri sectors.

Rajnath Singh is expected to review the situation in a high-level meeting on Saturday in Delhi, joined by the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) and the chiefs of the Army, Navy, and Air Force. This follows a critical strategy session held earlier by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, which included NSA Ajit Doval, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, the CDS, and other senior defence officials to assess Pakistan’s escalating hostility.

The Indian Army continues to respond effectively to ceasefire violations, especially in high-tension zones like Poonch, Rajouri, and other LoC sectors. On Friday, Indian defence forces intercepted multiple Pakistani drones launched across 20 cities in Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, Rajasthan, and Gujarat, marking the second day of cross-border escalation.

With the Defence Minister’s directive and growing pressure for a strong military response, a strategic shift in India’s stance may be underway. Sources suggest that “punitive action” could involve targeted retaliation to deter future violations and to hold the Pakistan Army accountable for civilian targeting.

