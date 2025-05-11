Home
Sunday, May 11, 2025
Rajnath Singh Pays Tribute to Scientists On National Technology Day

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh marked National Technology Day with a tribute to the country's scientific community, lauding their role in developing technologies that bring transformative changes to everyday life.

Rajnath Singh Pays Tribute to Scientists On National Technology Day


Defence Minister Rajnath Singh marked National Technology Day with a tribute to the country’s scientific community, lauding their role in developing technologies that bring transformative changes to everyday life.

In a post on X, Singh wrote, “On National Technology Day, India salutes the scientists, engineers and technicians who contribute by developing new technologies for bringing positive change in our lives.”

Reflecting on a major historical moment, he added, “We proudly recall the exceptional efforts of our scientists that led to the successful Pokhran tests in 1998. It was a defining moment in India’s history.”

The Pokhran nuclear tests, conducted on May 11, 1998, established India’s nuclear capabilities and underscored the country’s scientific and strategic advancement.

National Technology Day

