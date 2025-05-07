Home
Wednesday, May 7, 2025
Live Tv
Rajnath Singh Praises Armed Forces, Calls Operation Sindoor A New Chapter In India’s Military History

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, addressing the nation a day after the Indian Armed Forces conducted precision strikes under Operation Sindoor, expressed deep gratitude and pride in the armed forces and Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, addressing the nation a day after the Indian Armed Forces conducted precision strikes under Operation Sindoor, expressed deep gratitude and pride in the armed forces and Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership.

Singh called the operation a landmark moment, saying it showcased not only India’s strength but also its moral clarity. “Last night, our brave soldiers created history. With unmatched alertness and sensitivity, they carried out a mission that avoided harm to civilians, even as it struck at the heart of terror,” he said.

The Defence Minister likened the operation to the ideals of Lord Hanuman during the Ashok Vatika episode, adding that India targeted only those responsible for harming its innocent citizens. “This was a measured and righteous response,” Singh said, calling the action an exercise of India’s right to self-defence.

He further saluted the Indian Army for showing restraint, courage, and compassion, and thanked Prime Minister Modi for giving full support to the forces. “The entire country stands behind the soldiers,” Singh said, urging the people to rise in respect and chant, “Bharat Mata ki Jai.”

Operation Sindoor, carried out in retaliation for the Pahalgam massacre, targeted terror camps in Pakistan and PoK. Singh reaffirmed that the strikes were planned with precision and conducted with care, sending a clear message to those who shelter terrorists.

Must Read: From 1971 To Operation Sindoor: India's Legacy of Aerial Precision

 

