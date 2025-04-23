Rajnath Singh Vows Retaliation for Pahalgam Attack: ‘Attackers and Their Masters Will Be Targeted’

In the wake of a brutal terror strike that turned Pahalgam's tranquil valley into a scene of bloodshed, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh issued a chilling vow: India will strike back—at the attackers and the shadows they hide behind.

Defense Minister Rajnath Singh has issued a stern warning in the aftermath of the deadly terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, which claimed the lives of 26 people. Singh assured the nation of a strong and direct retaliation, vowing that India would bring all conspirators and their handlers to justice.

“Those responsible for such acts will receive a strong response in the near future,” the Defence Minister declared on Wednesday, shortly after meeting with the Chief of defense staff and the chiefs of the Army, Navy, and Air Force.

“We Will Reach Those Behind the Curtain,” Rajnath Singh

Singh did not mince words as he addressed the broader network behind the attack. “We will not only reach those who attacked us… we will also reach those who hid behind a curtain to carry out this conspiracy. Attackers and their masters will be targeted,” he asserted.

He reiterated India’s unwavering stance against terrorism, saying, “We stand united in the face of terror and India has a zero-tolerance policy (for terrorism). We will take each and every necessary and appropriate step.”

“India is an ancient nation and we will not be scared of terrorism,” Singh added.

Rajnath Singh Reacts After Terrorists Attack People in a Scenic Valley

The attack took place on Tuesday evening in Baisaran Valley, a popular tourist spot in Pahalgam known for its lush forests and rolling green hills. Among those killed were tourists, local civilians, and a newly-wed Navy officer. The country—and the world—has reacted with shock and grief.

Disturbing visuals that emerged from the aftermath showed blood-soaked women crying beside the bodies of their husbands. In one chilling account, a terrorist allegedly told a grieving woman, whose husband had been shot before her eyes, to “go tell (Prime Minister) Modi.”

The Resistance Front Claims Responsibility

The Resistance Front, believed to be a proxy of the banned Pakistan-based terror group Lashkar-e-Taiba, has claimed responsibility for the attack. In response, security agencies have released sketches of three suspected terrorists linked to the incident.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who was in Saudi Arabia at the time of the attack, strongly condemned the incident in a post on X.

“Those behind this heinous act will not be spared… their evil agenda will never succeed. Our resolve to fight terrorism is unshakeable,” he wrote.

In the immediate aftermath, the Prime Minister instructed Union Home Minister Amit Shah to travel to Jammu and Kashmir and assess the situation on the ground.

Amit Shah Visits Site of Attack, Promises Justice

As PM Modi returned to Delhi from Riyadh, his aircraft avoided Pakistani airspace—a significant shift from the outbound flight path, which had flown over Pakistan. The re-routing is being interpreted as a precautionary measure by India’s security agencies in response to heightened threat perceptions from Pakistan.

Home Minister Amit Shah left Delhi late Tuesday night and visited Baisaran Valley Wednesday morning. On the ground, he assured justice for the victims and their families, and pledged that the government would ensure the perpetrators are brought to book.

Omar Abdullah: “This Is a Larger Attack Than We’ve Seen in Years”

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah expressed outrage, condemning the attackers as “animals and inhuman.” He emphasized the gravity of the assault:“This attack is much larger than anything directed at civilians in recent years.”

The Pahalgam massacre marks the deadliest terror incident in Jammu and Kashmir since the Pulwama attack of 2019, in which 40 CRPF personnel lost their lives.

