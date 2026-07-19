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Home > India News > Rajouri Flash Floods: Overnight Rain Wreaks Havoc, Hundreds Evacuated as Rivers Overflow in Jammu & Kashmir

Rajouri Flash Floods: Overnight Rain Wreaks Havoc, Hundreds Evacuated as Rivers Overflow in Jammu & Kashmir

Relentless rainfall triggers flash floods across Rajouri, sweeping away vehicles, inundating homes and forcing mass evacuations as authorities race to prevent further loss of life.

Flash floods triggered by heavy overnight rainfall have devastated Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district. (Photo: X)
Flash floods triggered by heavy overnight rainfall have devastated Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district. (Photo: X)

Published By: Sudeep Singh Rawat
Published: Sun 2026-07-19 11:25 IST

Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district has witnessed heavy rain early Sunday, causing flash floods across the region. The heavy rain has submerged residential localities, washing away vehicles and causing hundreds of residents to evacuate amid overflowing rivers. 

Several localities of Rajouri town, including the new bus stand, were inundated after several rivers overflowed their banks. The sudden rush left dozens of vehicles submerged or swept away, disrupting normal life and damaging public infrastructure.

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Rivers Cross Danger Mark, Low-Lying Areas Submerged

The flooding was caused by heavy rain that started Saturday night. Officials said that the Darhali, Khandli, Suktoh and Jamola rivers have risen quickly and several were near or above the danger mark.

The Darhali river overflowed near Bela Colony and breached a flood protection wall, allowing torrents of water to flow into the new bus stand and nearby areas. Floodwaters inundated houses of more than 50 families living in the vicinity of Abdullah Bridge, and another locality near Tariq Bridge also witnessed heavy flooding.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast moderate to heavy rainfall in Jammu and Kashmir until July 23, sparking concerns of further flooding in areas already impacted.

Rescue Teams Prioritise Saving Lives

Large-scale evacuation operations were launched by police, rescue teams and district administration officials following distress calls from flood-hit neighbourhoods. Authorities also patrolled vulnerable areas, issued public announcements and urged residents living near riverbanks and low-lying localities to shift to safer places.

“Our teams are responding to almost every SOS call. At this stage, our priority is to prevent any loss of life. While there has been significant damage to property, the extent of the losses will be assessed once the floodwaters recede,” a police official said.

‘Everything Is Lost’: Residents Count Their Losses

The floods have left behind a trail of destruction, with residents describing the devastation as overwhelming.

“Everything is lost. Everything is gone. Everything we had has been washed away. One woman is missing,” a local resident told ANI.

Congress MLA Iftkhar Ahmad, who cut short his visit to attend a party protest in Jammu, returned to Rajouri to oversee the situation.

“I have abandoned my party programme to stand with my people, as the flash floods have caused extensive damage to public and private property,” Ahmad said, urging the administration to expedite relief, rehabilitation and damage assessment efforts as floodwaters begin to recede.

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Rajouri Flash Floods: Overnight Rain Wreaks Havoc, Hundreds Evacuated as Rivers Overflow in Jammu & Kashmir
Tags: jammu and kashmir

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Rajouri Flash Floods: Overnight Rain Wreaks Havoc, Hundreds Evacuated as Rivers Overflow in Jammu & Kashmir
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