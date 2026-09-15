Rajpal Yadav Gets Final Warning From SC, Orders Him To Deposit Rs 2 Crore Within Two Weeks

The Supreme Court has granted interim relief to actor Rajpal Yadav in a set of cheque-bounce cases linked to Murli Projects, while directing him to deposit Rs 2 crore within two weeks. The court made it clear that the opportunity was his final chance to comply with the payment condition.

SC Directs Rajpal Yadav to Deposit Rs 2 Crore

A bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana directed Yadav to submit a demand draft of Rs 2 crore within two weeks. The court also made it clear that there would be no further extension or relief if he failed to comply with the order within the stipulated period.

Passport Ordered to Be Surrendered

As part of the interim relief, the Supreme Court also directed Rajpal Yadav to immediately surrender his passport. The bench further extended his exemption from surrendering until October 5, when the matter will come up for its next hearing.

Case Involves Seven Cheque-Bounce Matters

The proceedings relate to seven cheque-bounce cases involving Murli Projects. The Delhi High Court had earlier sentenced Yadav to three months’ imprisonment in each of the cases. The latest Supreme Court order provides temporary relief to the actor while the legal proceedings continue. However, the court’s direction regarding the ₹2 crore deposit sets a clear condition for the continuation of the relief.

Next Hearing on October 5

The Supreme Court has issued notices to the concerned parties in the matter. The case will be heard again on October 5, when the court is expected to consider the developments and compliance with its latest directions. For now, Yadav has been given interim protection, but the Supreme Court has made it clear that the ₹2 crore deposit is a crucial condition and that no further opportunity will be provided after this.

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