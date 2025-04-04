Rajya Sabha Approves President’s Rule In Manipur Amid Heated Debate

The discussion turned intense as Opposition leaders accused the BJP-led central government of failing to restore peace in Manipur, which has been grappling with ethnic violence since May 2023.

The Rajya Sabha on Friday passed a statutory resolution approving the imposition of President’s Rule in Manipur, with support from both treasury and Opposition benches, despite sharp criticism directed at the Centre over its handling of the crisis in the northeastern state.

The discussion turned intense as Opposition leaders accused the BJP-led central government of failing to restore peace in Manipur, which has been grappling with ethnic violence since May 2023. They argued that the state government collapsed under pressure and that the Centre was slow to act.

#WATCH | Delhi: While speaking on Manipur in the Rajya Sabha, Union Home Minister Amit Shah says, "… I don't want to politicise this sensitive issue… Derek O'Brien raised the issue of abuse against women in Manipur. There was racial violence, and both communities were against…

Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge demanded Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s direct intervention and visit to the state. “For nearly two years, Manipur has been burning and the government has totally failed in stopping the violence,” Kharge said, alleging that the so-called “double-engine” BJP government had only deepened the crisis.

Responding to the debate, Union Home Minister Amit Shah defended the government’s stance, asserting that efforts were underway to foster peace between the Meitei and Kuki communities. Shah said that several rounds of talks had already taken place, and more were scheduled in Delhi soon.

“Thirteen meetings have been held so far. Two took place in Manipur even as Parliament was in session. We are fully committed to restoring normalcy and peace,” Shah said.

He denied allegations that the government was trying to score political points over the situation. “We don’t politicise such issues. Our only goal is peace,” he asserted.

Shah said that while the ethnic violence had claimed 260 lives, most of those casualties occurred in the initial phase of the conflict. He emphasized that the Centre had not intended to impose President’s Rule, but the resignation of Chief Minister N. Biren Singh in February left no alternative. No other party came forward to form a government, he noted, including the Congress, which holds just five seats in the state assembly.

Taking aim at the Opposition, Shah accused them of spreading misinformation and politicising the unrest. He also highlighted incidents of violence during previous Congress governments in the state, noting that similar ethnic clashes occurred between 1993 and 1998, during which 750 people were killed, and no prime minister visited the region.

Shah also responded to criticism from the Trinamool Congress, alleging that the party maintained “double standards,” citing post-poll violence in West Bengal. “We are not condoning any crime in Manipur, especially those involving gender-based violence. But the TMC must answer for incidents in its own state,” he said.

He further dismissed comparisons between the Manipur crisis and Naxal violence, calling such analogies “misleading.”

The Home Minister concluded by reiterating the Centre’s commitment to resolving the conflict through dialogue and consensus, while accusing opposition parties of attempting to use the crisis for political advantage.

