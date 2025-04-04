Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Friday, April 4, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • India»
  • Rajya Sabha Approves President’s Rule In Manipur Amid Heated Debate

Rajya Sabha Approves President’s Rule In Manipur Amid Heated Debate

The discussion turned intense as Opposition leaders accused the BJP-led central government of failing to restore peace in Manipur, which has been grappling with ethnic violence since May 2023.

Rajya Sabha Approves President’s Rule In Manipur Amid Heated Debate


The Rajya Sabha on Friday passed a statutory resolution approving the imposition of President’s Rule in Manipur, with support from both treasury and Opposition benches, despite sharp criticism directed at the Centre over its handling of the crisis in the northeastern state.

The discussion turned intense as Opposition leaders accused the BJP-led central government of failing to restore peace in Manipur, which has been grappling with ethnic violence since May 2023. They argued that the state government collapsed under pressure and that the Centre was slow to act.

Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge demanded Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s direct intervention and visit to the state. “For nearly two years, Manipur has been burning and the government has totally failed in stopping the violence,” Kharge said, alleging that the so-called “double-engine” BJP government had only deepened the crisis.

Responding to the debate, Union Home Minister Amit Shah defended the government’s stance, asserting that efforts were underway to foster peace between the Meitei and Kuki communities. Shah said that several rounds of talks had already taken place, and more were scheduled in Delhi soon.

“Thirteen meetings have been held so far. Two took place in Manipur even as Parliament was in session. We are fully committed to restoring normalcy and peace,” Shah said.

He denied allegations that the government was trying to score political points over the situation. “We don’t politicise such issues. Our only goal is peace,” he asserted.

Shah said that while the ethnic violence had claimed 260 lives, most of those casualties occurred in the initial phase of the conflict. He emphasized that the Centre had not intended to impose President’s Rule, but the resignation of Chief Minister N. Biren Singh in February left no alternative. No other party came forward to form a government, he noted, including the Congress, which holds just five seats in the state assembly.

Taking aim at the Opposition, Shah accused them of spreading misinformation and politicising the unrest. He also highlighted incidents of violence during previous Congress governments in the state, noting that similar ethnic clashes occurred between 1993 and 1998, during which 750 people were killed, and no prime minister visited the region.

Shah also responded to criticism from the Trinamool Congress, alleging that the party maintained “double standards,” citing post-poll violence in West Bengal. “We are not condoning any crime in Manipur, especially those involving gender-based violence. But the TMC must answer for incidents in its own state,” he said.

He further dismissed comparisons between the Manipur crisis and Naxal violence, calling such analogies “misleading.”

The Home Minister concluded by reiterating the Centre’s commitment to resolving the conflict through dialogue and consensus, while accusing opposition parties of attempting to use the crisis for political advantage.

Must Read: You Can Sing Hindi Songs But Cannot Say ‘Sabka Saath Sab Ka Vikaas’: Nirmala Sitharaman Slams DMK Leader Tiruchi Siva

Filed under

amit shah MANIPUR Prersident Rule

newsx

‘Roti, Kapada Aur Makaan’ Director And Legendary Actor Manoj Kumar Passes Away At 87
newsx

Rajya Sabha Approves President’s Rule In Manipur Amid Heated Debate
Tik Tok

Trump Considers Easing China Tariffs if Beijing Approves TikTok Sale
newsx

Resurfacing of ‘Doomsday Fish’—A Warning for Japan’s Looming Mega-Quake?
newsx

Manga Artist Ryo Tatsuki Who Predicted COVID 19 And Diana’s Death, Now Warns Of A...
Bollywood classic Darr (1

Shah Rukh Khan’s Thriller ‘Darr’ Returns To Theatres On April 4, Obsessed Again?
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

‘Roti, Kapada Aur Makaan’ Director And Legendary Actor Manoj Kumar Passes Away At 87

‘Roti, Kapada Aur Makaan’ Director And Legendary Actor Manoj Kumar Passes Away At 87

Trump Considers Easing China Tariffs if Beijing Approves TikTok Sale

Trump Considers Easing China Tariffs if Beijing Approves TikTok Sale

Resurfacing of ‘Doomsday Fish’—A Warning for Japan’s Looming Mega-Quake?

Resurfacing of ‘Doomsday Fish’—A Warning for Japan’s Looming Mega-Quake?

Manga Artist Ryo Tatsuki Who Predicted COVID 19 And Diana’s Death, Now Warns Of A Mega Tsunami In Japan in 2025

Manga Artist Ryo Tatsuki Who Predicted COVID 19 And Diana’s Death, Now Warns Of A...

Shah Rukh Khan’s Thriller ‘Darr’ Returns To Theatres On April 4, Obsessed Again?

Shah Rukh Khan’s Thriller ‘Darr’ Returns To Theatres On April 4, Obsessed Again?

Entertainment

Shah Rukh Khan’s Thriller ‘Darr’ Returns To Theatres On April 4, Obsessed Again?

Shah Rukh Khan’s Thriller ‘Darr’ Returns To Theatres On April 4, Obsessed Again?

Natural, Relatable, Unmatched: How Malayalam Cinema Redefine ‘Girl Or Guy Next Door’ Look

Natural, Relatable, Unmatched: How Malayalam Cinema Redefine ‘Girl Or Guy Next Door’ Look

‘My Baby She Ran Away’, Ye Confirms Split With Bianca In His New Track ‘BIANCA’

‘My Baby She Ran Away’, Ye Confirms Split With Bianca In His New Track ‘BIANCA’

Bollywood Actor Arshad Warsi Caught In Hilarious IPL Mix-Up After Arshad Khan Dismisses Virat Kohli

Bollywood Actor Arshad Warsi Caught In Hilarious IPL Mix-Up After Arshad Khan Dismisses Virat Kohli

BTS World Tour 2025: When Will The Band Reunite? HYBE CEO Reveals Plans

BTS World Tour 2025: When Will The Band Reunite? HYBE CEO Reveals Plans

Lifestyle

What Is April Fools’ Day? Know All About It’s Origins And Find Some Fun Prank Ideas

What Is April Fools’ Day? Know All About It’s Origins And Find Some Fun Prank

Are April Fools’ Day Babies Actually Fools? Debunking Popular Myths

Are April Fools’ Day Babies Actually Fools? Debunking Popular Myths

H&M ‘AI Generated’ Clones To Replace Human Models, Here’s How The Internet Is Reacting

H&M ‘AI Generated’ Clones To Replace Human Models, Here’s How The Internet Is Reacting

Royalty, Legends And Lost Mysteries: What Lies Beneath The Sand Of Rajasthan?

Royalty, Legends And Lost Mysteries: What Lies Beneath The Sand Of Rajasthan?

From Folk Music To Traditional Dresses: Bet You Didn’t Know This About Goa’s Rich Culture And Heritage

From Folk Music To Traditional Dresses: Bet You Didn’t Know This About Goa’s Rich Culture