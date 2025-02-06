In a recent address in the Rajya Sabha, Rajya Sabha MP Kartikeya Sharma underscored the enhanced capabilities of India’s defence sector while emphasizing that transformative change requires unwavering willpower. He reminded the House that “iccha shakti ki zarurat hai badlav lane ke liye”—the power of determination is essential for bringing about change. Sharma pointed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s groundbreaking initiatives in 2019 as a prime example of this spirit.

Highlighting landmark reforms such as the revocation of Article 370 and the enactment of the Triple Talaq law, Sharma noted that these decisive steps have modernized India’s legal and constitutional framework. “Aaj Bharat ek sahasi rashtra ke roop mein nikhar raha hai,” he declared, affirming that India is emerging as a courageous nation on the global stage.

Furthermore, Sharma paid tribute to the President’s recent address, stating, “Rastrapati ka diya bhashan mereliye Bharat ke sahas aur Samarth ka preet hai.” For him, the President’s speech is a heartfelt testament to the valor and capability that define India. It serves as a reminder that every stride toward progress is fueled by a deep-rooted belief in the nation’s strength and potential.

Rajya Sabha MP Kartikeya Sharma’s remarks resonate as a call to further fortify India’s defence and continue embracing strategic reforms. His address reflects a vision of a secure, self-reliant India that is boldly committed to transformation—a nation that not only meets its challenges head-on but also leads with determination and conviction.

