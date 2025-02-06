Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Thursday, February 6, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Rajya Sabha MP Kartikeya Sharma On Transformative Reforms: From Article 370 Revocation To Strengthened Defence

Rajya Sabha MP Kartikeya Sharma champions India's bolstered defence and landmark reforms, from Article 370 revocation to the Triple Talaq law.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Rajya Sabha MP Kartikeya Sharma On Transformative Reforms: From Article 370 Revocation To Strengthened Defence

Rajya Sabha MP Kartikeya Sharma


In a recent address in the Rajya Sabha, Rajya Sabha MP Kartikeya Sharma underscored the enhanced capabilities of India’s defence sector while emphasizing that transformative change requires unwavering willpower. He reminded the House that “iccha shakti ki zarurat hai badlav lane ke liye”—the power of determination is essential for bringing about change. Sharma pointed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s groundbreaking initiatives in 2019 as a prime example of this spirit.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Highlighting landmark reforms such as the revocation of Article 370 and the enactment of the Triple Talaq law, Sharma noted that these decisive steps have modernized India’s legal and constitutional framework. “Aaj Bharat ek sahasi rashtra ke roop mein nikhar raha hai,” he declared, affirming that India is emerging as a courageous nation on the global stage.

Furthermore, Sharma paid tribute to the President’s recent address, stating, “Rastrapati ka diya bhashan mereliye Bharat ke sahas aur Samarth ka preet hai.” For him, the President’s speech is a heartfelt testament to the valor and capability that define India. It serves as a reminder that every stride toward progress is fueled by a deep-rooted belief in the nation’s strength and potential.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Rajya Sabha MP Kartikeya Sharma’s remarks resonate as a call to further fortify India’s defence and continue embracing strategic reforms. His address reflects a vision of a secure, self-reliant India that is boldly committed to transformation—a nation that not only meets its challenges head-on but also leads with determination and conviction.

ALSO READ: Jeet Adani Commits Rs 10 Lakh Every Year For 500 Divyang Brides

Filed under

MP Kartikeya Sharma rajya sabha

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Mirage 2000 Fighter Jet Crashes Near Shivpuri, Madhya Pradesh: Both Pilots Are Safe

Mirage 2000 Fighter Jet Crashes Near Shivpuri, Madhya Pradesh: Both Pilots Are Safe

‘Surprised’ By Jadeja’s Selection: Badrinath Questions Allrounder’s Role In Champions Trophy

‘Surprised’ By Jadeja’s Selection: Badrinath Questions Allrounder’s Role In Champions Trophy

Elgar Parishad-Maoist Links Case: Supreme Court Adjourns Bail Pleas Of Surendra Gadling, Jyoti Jagtap

Elgar Parishad-Maoist Links Case: Supreme Court Adjourns Bail Pleas Of Surendra Gadling, Jyoti Jagtap

Priyanka Gandhi Slams Govt Over Deportation Of Indians In Shackles, Opposition Stages Protests Outside Parliament

Priyanka Gandhi Slams Govt Over Deportation Of Indians In Shackles, Opposition Stages Protests Outside Parliament

Understanding India’s New Tax Regime: Key Changes And Benefits In 2025

Understanding India’s New Tax Regime: Key Changes And Benefits In 2025

Entertainment

Happy Birthday Bob Marley: Celebrating The Reggae Legend’s Greatest Hits Of All Time

Happy Birthday Bob Marley: Celebrating The Reggae Legend’s Greatest Hits Of All Time

Lamar Odom Calls Khloe Kardashian ‘Wife’ During Emotional Reunion On The Kardashians

Lamar Odom Calls Khloe Kardashian ‘Wife’ During Emotional Reunion On The Kardashians

Ajith Kumar’s Vidaa Muyarchi Takes Theatres By Storm; Here’s How Twitter Reacted To It

Ajith Kumar’s Vidaa Muyarchi Takes Theatres By Storm; Here’s How Twitter Reacted To It

Saif Ali Khan Knife Attack Case: Nannies Give A New Breakthrough As They Identify The Attacker

Saif Ali Khan Knife Attack Case: Nannies Give A New Breakthrough As They Identify The

Was Scarlett Johansson Desperate To Join Jurassic World Rebirth? Actress Makes A Shocking Confession

Was Scarlett Johansson Desperate To Join Jurassic World Rebirth? Actress Makes A Shocking Confession

Lifestyle

Ananya Birla Joins Beauty Race: Will Her Brand Challenge Isha Ambani’s Tira?

Ananya Birla Joins Beauty Race: Will Her Brand Challenge Isha Ambani’s Tira?

Valentine’s Day Gift Guide: Here’s The Thoughtful & Stylish Picks For Him

Valentine’s Day Gift Guide: Here’s The Thoughtful & Stylish Picks For Him

Harvard Doctor’s Urgent Health Advice: 3 Everyday Items You Should Throw Out Now

Harvard Doctor’s Urgent Health Advice: 3 Everyday Items You Should Throw Out Now

Study Reveals Dating Apps Linked To Negative Impacts On Body Image And Mental Health

Study Reveals Dating Apps Linked To Negative Impacts On Body Image And Mental Health

Take Style Tips From Desi Girl; Priyanka Chopra Rocks Chic White Co-ord Set At Airport

Take Style Tips From Desi Girl; Priyanka Chopra Rocks Chic White Co-ord Set At Airport

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox