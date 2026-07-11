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Home > India News > Rajya Sabha MP Kartikeya Sharma Turns Good Samaritan, Rushes Injured Woman To Hospital In Panchkula

Rajya Sabha MP Kartikeya Sharma Turns Good Samaritan, Rushes Injured Woman To Hospital In Panchkula

MP Kartikeya Sharma stops his official convoy to rescue an injured woman near Panchkula's Chandi Mandir Toll Plaza. The MP rushed the victim to the hospital in his personal vehicle.

The young parliamentarian personally took the victim to the hospital and ensured urgent medical care.
The young parliamentarian personally took the victim to the hospital and ensured urgent medical care.

Published By: Shamshad Ali
Published: Sat 2026-07-11 18:45 IST

In a remarkable act of humanity, Rajya Sabha Member of Parliament Kartikeya Sharma personally stopped his convoy to rescue a woman who was seriously injured in a road accident, using his own vehicle to ensure she received immediate medical aid. The MP rushed the victim to a hospital following the severe crash near the Chandi Mandir Toll Plaza in Haryana’s Panchkula district and personally monitored her condition with the attending doctors.

An Act of Humanity Above Politics

The incident occurred when the injured woman was spotted lying on the roadside near the Chandi Mandir Toll Plaza. MP Kartikeya Sharma’s convoy happened to be traveling along the same stretch when he noticed the victim and immediately ordered his vehicles to halt.

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Without wasting a moment, the MP rushed to the spot. Rather than waiting for an ambulance, he moved the injured woman into his personal vehicle to ensure she was safely shifted to the hospital for urgent treatment. Reports indicate that Sharma was returning from the annual Mango Mela at Yadavindra Gardens in Pinjore when he encountered the accident site.

Sharma Ensures Immediate Medical Care at Hospital

Upon reaching the hospital, Sharma met with the medical team to closely inquire about the young woman’s condition. He instructed the doctors to ensure she received the quality of care and that all necessary medical arrangements were made without any delay. Wishing the woman a speedy recovery, MP Kartikeya Sharma also appealed to the general public to actively help road accident victims. He emphasized that taking victims to the nearest hospital immediately and ensuring timely medical treatment can save lives.

A Focus on Women’s Healthcare and Youth Programs

This act aligns with Sharma’s ongoing involvement in social service over the years. One of his flagship public welfare initiatives is the ‘Namo Shakti Rath’ campaign, which focuses on breast cancer awareness and early detection for women. The program utilizes radiation-free, AI-enabled thermal screening technology, benefiting thousands of women across different parts of the country. In addition to women’s healthcare, the young parliamentarian actively champions youth-driven programs, with a major focus on promoting youth sports and developing local sports infrastructure.

Also Read: 15 Indians Dead After Boat Capsizes Near Phu Quoc Island In Vietnam; Indian Embassy Sets Up Helplines

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Rajya Sabha MP Kartikeya Sharma Turns Good Samaritan, Rushes Injured Woman To Hospital In Panchkula
Tags: Haryana accident rescueITV Foundation women healthcareKartikeya Sharma MP rescueMP Kartikeya Sharma convoy

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Rajya Sabha MP Kartikeya Sharma Turns Good Samaritan, Rushes Injured Woman To Hospital In Panchkula
Rajya Sabha MP Kartikeya Sharma Turns Good Samaritan, Rushes Injured Woman To Hospital In Panchkula
Rajya Sabha MP Kartikeya Sharma Turns Good Samaritan, Rushes Injured Woman To Hospital In Panchkula
Rajya Sabha MP Kartikeya Sharma Turns Good Samaritan, Rushes Injured Woman To Hospital In Panchkula

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