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Home > India News > Rakesh Mehta Found Dead In Noida: What Did The Last Note Of Former Delhi Chief Secretary Say?

Rakesh Mehta Found Dead In Noida: What Did The Last Note Of Former Delhi Chief Secretary Say?

Former Delhi Chief Secretary Rakesh Mehta was found dead at his Noida home with a purported suicide note citing “mental and health issues”.

Rakesh Mehta, Ex-Delhi Chief Secretary, Found Dead In Noida Home (Image: X)
Rakesh Mehta, Ex-Delhi Chief Secretary, Found Dead In Noida Home (Image: X)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Last updated: Wed 2026-09-09 10:10 IST

Former Delhi Chief Secretary Rakesh Mehta, a 1975-batch IAS officer who played a key role in the capital’s administration during preparations for the 2010 Commonwealth Games, was found dead at his Noida residence on September 6. The Rakesh Mehta case is being investigated by Noida Phase-2 police after the around 74–75-year-old retired bureaucrat was found hanging from a ceiling fan at his flat in Kendriya Vihar-2 Society, Sector 82. Police also recovered a purported suicide note in which he reportedly referred to “mental and health issues”.

As per reports, the incident came to light after Mehta’s wife, Sumanti Mehta, who was in Dehradun visiting their son, became worried when he repeatedly failed to answer her calls. Police received information through Dial-112 and reached the society soon after. The door was locked from inside and was broken open before his body was recovered. A forensic team examined the flat and collected evidence.

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Rakesh Mehta and his years at the top of Delhi administration

Rakesh Mehta was closely linked with Delhi’s administration during a major period of infrastructure development. He served as Delhi’s chief secretary from 2007 until his retirement in November 2010, during the tenure of former chief minister Sheila Dikshit.

Reportedly, his tenure overlapped with the preparations for and organisation of the 2010 Commonwealth Games. The Delhi administration was then handling several major infrastructure and civic projects, placing the chief secretary’s office at the centre of important government work. The Rakesh Mehta tenure also involved oversight of key transport, power and civic infrastructure initiatives, according to former colleagues.

Rakesh Mehta held several key civic positions

Over his long bureaucratic career, Rakesh Mehta served in several important positions in the Delhi government. He also served as commissioner of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi, adding to his experience in handling the capital’s civic administration.

His career made him a familiar figure in Delhi’s government machinery, particularly during the period surrounding the Commonwealth Games. The Rakesh Mehta profile therefore spans senior roles in both the Delhi government and municipal administration.

Rakesh Mehta death investigation and final rites

The circumstances surrounding Rakesh Mehta’s death remain under investigation. Police are examining the purported suicide note, forensic findings and other evidence collected from the residence to establish what led to his death. The note reportedly cited “mental and health issues” as reasons for the extreme step.

After the inquest proceedings and post-mortem examination were completed, Rakesh Mehta’s body was handed over to his family. He was cremated at the Lodhi Road crematorium on Monday. The Rakesh Mehta investigation is expected to yield further details as police examine the available evidence and reconstruct the circumstances surrounding his death.

(If you or someone you know is experiencing depression or going through a crisis, we urge  you to reach out to suicide helpline numbers.)

Helplines

AASRA  – 9820466726 

Vandrevala Foundation for Mental Health – 9999666555 

Parivarthan Counselling Helpline- 7676602602

Lifeline Foundation- 9088030303

Parivarthan Counselling Helpline- 7676602602

Also Read: Zomato Order ‘On Way’ Never Arrived, Gurugram Man Tracks Rider And Finds His Food Sold For Rs 100    

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Rakesh Mehta Found Dead In Noida: What Did The Last Note Of Former Delhi Chief Secretary Say?
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Rakesh Mehta Found Dead In Noida: What Did The Last Note Of Former Delhi Chief Secretary Say?

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Rakesh Mehta Found Dead In Noida: What Did The Last Note Of Former Delhi Chief Secretary Say?
Rakesh Mehta Found Dead In Noida: What Did The Last Note Of Former Delhi Chief Secretary Say?
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Rakesh Mehta Found Dead In Noida: What Did The Last Note Of Former Delhi Chief Secretary Say?

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