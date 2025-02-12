Ram Janmabhoomi’s Longest-Serving Chief Priest Acharya Satyendra Das Dies In Lucknow

Acharya Satyendra Das, the chief priest of Ram Janmabhoomi, passed away in Lucknow after suffering a brain hemorrhage. He served as head priest for decades.

Acharya Satyendra Das, the chief priest of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi in Ayodhya, has passed away while undergoing treatment at Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGI) in Lucknow. He was admitted to the hospital on Sunday after suffering a brain stroke, which later led to a brain hemorrhage.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Das, who had been serving as the head priest of the Ram temple since the age of 20, played a crucial role in the temple’s history, including during the demolition of the Babri Masjid on December 6, 1992. His long-standing association with the temple made him a revered figure among devotees.

Earlier, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath visited SGPGI to inquire about Mahant Satyendra Das’s health, expressing concern over his condition. The priest’s demise marks the end of an era in the religious and cultural history of Ayodhya.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

ALSO READ: Mysuru Mob Attacks Udayagiri Police Station Over Facebook Post; Seven Policemen Injured