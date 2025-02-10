Home
Ram Mandir Darshan Timings Revised Amid Surge In Devotees

The temple will now remain open from 6 AM to 10 PM daily.

In response to the overwhelming number of devotees flocking to Ayodhya, the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust has announced changes to the darshan timings at the Ram Mandir. The temple will now be open to devotees from 6 AM to 10 PM daily, extending its previous opening time of 7 AM. The decision comes as Ayodhya continues to attract lakhs of visitors, further amplified by the ongoing Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj, located approximately 160 kilometers away.

Apart from the extended darshan hours, modifications have also been made to the temple’s aarti schedule. The Mangala Aarti, which was previously conducted at 4:30 AM, will now take place at 4 AM, followed by a brief closure of the temple doors. The Shringar Aarti will be held at 6 AM, marking the official opening for devotees. The Rajbhog will be offered at 12 noon, during which pilgrims will be permitted to have darshan. In the evening, the Sandhya Aarti is scheduled for 7 PM, with the temple doors closing for 15 minutes before reopening. The final aarti of the day, the Shayan Aarti, will now be performed at 10 PM instead of 9:30 PM, after which the temple will close for the night.

Devotees Across The Country

Since the temple’s grand consecration last year, Ayodhya has witnessed an unprecedented rise in footfall, with devotees arriving from across the country. According to the Uttar Pradesh Tourism Department, 32.98 crore tourists visited the state in the first half of 2024, with Ayodhya and Varanasi being the primary attractions. A significant milestone was recorded between January 26 and February 3 (Basant Panchami), when over one crore pilgrims visited the holy city.

The revised temple schedule aims to accommodate the surge in devotees, ensuring a smoother experience for pilgrims visiting the revered site. Authorities have also ramped up security and logistical arrangements to manage the growing crowd effectively.

