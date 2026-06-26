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Home > India News > Donation Theft Case: Ram Temple Trust Chief Champat Rai Resigned? All You Need to Know About Him

Donation Theft Case: Ram Temple Trust Chief Champat Rai Resigned? All You Need to Know About Him

Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Trust General Secretary Champat Rai and trustee Anil Mishra resigned after taking moral responsibility in the alleged Ram Temple donation embezzlement case. The UP government has ordered an SIT probe following the registration of an FIR.

Ram Mandir Trust Chief Champat Rai Resign. Photo: X
Ram Mandir Trust Chief Champat Rai Resign. Photo: X

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Last updated: Fri 2026-06-26 14:26 IST

Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Trust General Secretary Champat Rai and member trustee Anil Mishra have resigned on Friday as they took moral responsibility in connection with the alleged Ram Temple donation theft case, according to sources. The latest development came after a First Information Report was lodged in the alleged mishandling or embezzlement of donations that were received at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. The complaint ws filed by trust member Krishna Mohan who joined the trust in September 2025 after the death of former trustee Kameshwar Chaupal. The case has been filed under multiple provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including Sections 306, 316(5), 317(4), 317(5), 61 and 3(5), on the directions of the Uttar Pradesh Government.

Ram Mandir Trust Chief Champat Rai Resigns

Those who have been named in the FIR are: Anukalp Mishra, Lavkush Mishra, Avinash Shukla, Tinnu Yadav, Manish Yadav and others.

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This action followed allegations by former SP MLA from Ayodhya, Pawan Pandey, who claimed that between ₹7 crore and ₹7.5 crore in donations were misappropriated from the Ram Mandir. In response to these claims, the state government constituted a three-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) on June 14 to probe the alleged scam, acting on a request from the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust. Though there are no confirm reports regarding the resignation of Champat Rai. 

Who is Champat Rai 

Champat Rai worked as the General Secretary of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, that organization in charge of supervising the making and everyday management of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. 

Then a Special Investigation Team (SIT) set up by the Uttar Pradesh government found serious issues with how cash was handled and also counted. Even though Rai’s name did not appear as a person accused in the very first FIR, he still spoke up about it and took moral responsibility for the administrative failure that happened under his supervision.

Yogi Adityanath on Ram Mandir Donation Theft Case

Earlier in the day, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath lashed out at the opposition for its stand on the alleged embezzlement case at the Ram Mandir. Calling out the opposition, the CM said that those who had opposed the temple construction were now raising the issue for political gain. 

The CM said that the state government would adopt a “zero-tolerance” policy against anyone attempting to hurt public faith, as he addressed a public meeting in Deoria after the first FIR was registered on the basis of the Special Investigation Team’s (SIT) preliminary report. The Chief Minister was addressing a programme for the inauguration and foundation stone laying of 106 development projects worth over Rs 456 crore.

Speaking on those questioning matters related to Lord Ram and Ayodhya, Adityanath alleged that those raising objections had earlier denied the existence of Lord Ram and the significance of Ayodhya.

“One side used to say that lord Ram doesn’t even exist, meaning these people wanted to deny Ayodhya itself. They kept fighting the case in court continuously, kept fielding armies of lawyers against the construction of the Ram Janmabhoomi temple, and the other side is the one that would wield sticks and fire bullets at those chanting ‘Jai Shri Ram.’ Those who would fire bullets at the mere mention of Lord Ram’s name are now saying that there has been tampering with faith… They would incite riots on Ram Navami, ban Shri Krishna Janmashtami celebrations, prevent the Kanwar Yatra from taking place, incite riots during Durga Puja… Remember, the Congress didn’t just loot the country; they tore it apart. The records of dishonesty and corruption they established, and those very people are now casting aspersions on Ayodhya? This is unacceptable,” Yogi Adityanath said. 

Following the allegations, on June 14, the state government constituted a three-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the alleged scam involving offerings made at the Ram Mandir, following a request from the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir Trust.  

Also Read: https://www.newsx.com/india/ram-temple-donation-row-who-are-the-8-people-arrested-by-uttar-pradesh-sit-241219/ 

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Donation Theft Case: Ram Temple Trust Chief Champat Rai Resigned? All You Need to Know About Him
Tags: Ayodhya newsAyodhya Ram TempleChampat Raihome-hero-pos-2Ram Janmabhoomi TrustRam MandirRam Mandir Donation CaseRam Mandir trustYogi Adityanath

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Donation Theft Case: Ram Temple Trust Chief Champat Rai Resigned? All You Need to Know About Him

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Donation Theft Case: Ram Temple Trust Chief Champat Rai Resigned? All You Need to Know About Him
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