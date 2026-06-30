Ram Mandir Donation Theft Case: 4 Key Questions Police Asked Ex-Trust Chief Champat Rai

Ram Mandir Donation Theft Case: The investigation into the alleged thef of donations at Ayodha’s Ram Mandir seems to have reached the senior members of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust. Former Trust general secretary Champat Rai was questioned by Ayodhya Police for almost two hours during the probe into the alleged Rs 7 crore donation theft. Investigators aksed him with a number of crucial questions to understand how devotees’ cash donations were collected, counted and deposited, and whether there were any gaps in the process.

What 4 Key Questions Did Police Ask Champat Rai in Ram Mandir Donation Theft Case

How Were Ram Mandir Donations Collected and Deposited?

Police questioned Champat Rai about how the donation process worked at the Ram Mandir, like what was done after devotees dropped money into those donation boxes. Investigators wanted to know who gave the permission to open the boxes, who all was there during the counting, how the cash was counted, how it was written down or recorded, and then how that money was ultimately deposited into the temple’s bank accounts.

Currently police are also trying to check whether there were any loose points in the whole system that could have made it possible for the accused to take the money. Officials say Champat Rai laid out the method that was followed for collecting, counting and depositing donations, during his time with the Trust.

Who Was Responsible for Handling the Donations?

Police also asked Champat Rai who was the one managing the temple donations at every stage. Investigators wanted to understand which officials, employees and outsourced staff handled the cash, who supervised the counting process, who kept the records, and who had authorization to take the money to the bank.

The police believe these answers may help them find out if responsibilities were clearly handed out, or if weak oversight made the alleged theft keep happening without anyone noticing.

Did the Trust Know About the Irregularities Earlier?

Police also asked Champat Rai whether the Trust had noticed any issues before this alleged donation theft came out. Investigators wanted to know if any mismatched records were found during audits, routine checks or internal reviews, and also whether the senior Trust officials had gotten any complaints, warnings, or even a hint about possible irregularities.

This has become an important part of the investigation, because reports indicate concerns might have been raised even before the case went public. Police are now trying to figure out when the first signs of the alleged fraud appeared.

What Did Police Ask About the Temple’s Bank Deposits?

Police also kept questioning Champat Rai, about how the temple’s offerings were deposited into banks, and like what happened after the cash left the temple. They were trying to get a clear picture of the paperwork involved, the whole deposit process and also how the Trust coordinated with bank officials.

Alongside that, investigators are also questioning staff from the State Bank of India branch that’s connected to the temple’s accounts, and they are checking records from a few other banks as well. Their goal is to see if the amount counted inside the temple matched the money that later ended up deposited into the official bank accounts.

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