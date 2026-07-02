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Home > India News > Ram Mandir Donation Theft Case: Ayodhya Police Files Complaint Against Champat Rai, Anil Mishra

Ram Mandir Donation Theft Case: Ayodhya Police Files Complaint Against Champat Rai, Anil Mishra

The Faizabad Bar Association has filed a complaint in the alleged Ram Mandir donation embezzlement case, naming former trust officials, including Champat Rai. Ayodhya Police have accepted the complaint and said an FIR will be registered, while the SIT continues its investigation into the alleged financial irregularities.

Ayodhya Police Files Complaint Against Champat Rai, Anil Mishra. Photo: X
Ayodhya Police Files Complaint Against Champat Rai, Anil Mishra. Photo: X

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: Thu 2026-07-02 14:29 IST

Ayodhya police on Thursday recieved the complaint filed by the Faizabad Bar Association in connection with the alleged Ram Mandir donation embezzlement case, as lawyers staged a protest and attempted to march to the Ram Janmabhoomi police station demanding further action. The complaint names former Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust General Secretary Champat Rai, former Trustee Anil Mishra and administrator Gopal Rao.
Speaking to reporters after the complaint was accepted, Faizabad Bar Association President Kalika Prasad Mishra said a complaint had been registered against four individuals.
Kalika Prasad Mishra, President, Faizabad Bar Association, says, “The Police received our complaint and said that an FIR will be filed. Our complaint names four people (including Champat Rai, Anil Mishra and Gopal Rao). Only the complaint has been filed; the FIR is not registered yet.”
Earlier in the day, ahead of leading a march of advocates to the Ram Janmabhoomi police station, Mishra said the legal fraternity was determined to pursue the matter.
“We are at a juncture where we cannot step back now,” he said.
Members of the Faizabad Bar Association held a meeting at the Bar Association hall before beginning their march to the police station to lodge a complaint regarding the alleged theft of Ram Mandir donations. During the protest, lawyers were stopped by the police midway.
According to Mishra, the complaint sought registration of a fresh FIR based on what he described as new facts in the case. Earlier, Mishra had said the Bar Association would also seek a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the alleged financial irregularities and would pursue legal remedies if the complaint was not registered.
The latest development comes amid an expanding investigation into the alleged embezzlement of donations received at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.
Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh BJP President Pankaj Chaudhary said the Yogi Adityanath government had acted swiftly by constituting a Special Investigation Team (SIT) and extending its tenure to ensure a comprehensive probe.
The SIT has been granted a 15-day extension to widen the scope of its investigation, with officials maintaining that every aspect of the alleged financial irregularities will be examined.
The controversy began after an FIR was registered on June 25. Subsequently, Champat Rai and trustee Anil Mishra resigned, taking moral responsibility for the issue, while police have recorded statements from key individuals as part of the ongoing investigation. 

Inputs from ANI 

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Also Read: Ram Mandir Donation Theft Case: Champat Rai’s Fate to Be Decided After July 6 Meet by Temple Trust 

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Ram Mandir Donation Theft Case: Ayodhya Police Files Complaint Against Champat Rai, Anil Mishra
Tags: ayodhyaChampat Raicrime newsRam MandirSIT InvestigationUttar pradesh news

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