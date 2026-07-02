Ram Mandir Donation Theft Case: Champat Rai’s Fate to Be Decided After July 6 Meet by Temple Trust

Ram Mandir Donation Theft Case: The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust is set to hold a crucial executive committee meeting on July 6. The meeting’s main aim is to decide whether to accept former General Secretary Champat Rai and trustee Anil Mishra’s resignation amid the Ram Temple donation theft case. The Special Investigation Team (SIT) is expanding its investigation into the alleged misappropriation of temple donations. The trust is likely to hear both leaders before coming to a conclusion of accepting their resignations or not.

Ram Mandir Donation Theft Case: Key Trust Meeting Scheduled for July 6

The July 6 meeting will be the first executive committee meeting, since the Ram Temple donation controversy came out earlier this month. Under the bylaws, a two thirds majority is needed to accept a resignation. The rules also say that an office-bearer can only be relieved of their post and responsibilities, not outright removed from the Trust itself.

So even if Champat Rai is removed as General Secretary, he will keep on remaining a member of the Trust. The same type of clause applies to the other office-bearers too.

Currently, two of the Trust’s 14 members have resigned. That means the opinions of the remaining 12 trustees will be sought during the meeting. On June 26, Champat Rai and Anil Mishra handed in their resignations, saying they were taking moral responsibility after an FIR was filed in the case. The FIR lists eight accused along with several unnamed people.

As per sources, the committee will first listen to what both Rai and Mishra have to say, before deciding whether to accept their resignations.

Ayodhya Police Raid Homes of Accused

The Ayodhya Police on Wednesday intensified its investigation into the alleged Ram Mandir donation embezzlement case, conducting raids and searches at the residences of the accused individuals, including Anukalp Mishra, Lavkush Mishra and Karunesh Pandey.

As part of the ongoing probe into the financial irregularity case, a police team arrived at residence of Anukalp Mishra to search for evidence regarding the siphoning of temple funds.

Those who have been named in the FIR are: Anukalp Mishra, Lavkush Mishra, Avinash Shukla, Tinnu Yadav, Manish Yadav and others. This comes after allegations were made by former SP MLA from Ayodhya, Pawan Pandey, who claimed that between Rs 7 crore and Rs 7.5 crore in donations were misappropriated from the Ram Mandir.

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