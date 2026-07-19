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Home > India News > ‘Devotees Feel Betrayed’: Kharge, Rahul Gandhi Write to PM Modi Seeking Probe Into Ram Mandir Donation Theft

‘Devotees Feel Betrayed’: Kharge, Rahul Gandhi Write to PM Modi Seeking Probe Into Ram Mandir Donation Theft

Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge have written to PM Narendra Modi seeking an independent probe into the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust's finances over alleged donation theft, as the SIT investigation continues with eight arrests.

Kharge, Rahul Gandhi Write to PM Modi Seeking Probe Into Ram Mandir Donation Theft. Photo: ANI
Kharge, Rahul Gandhi Write to PM Modi Seeking Probe Into Ram Mandir Donation Theft. Photo: ANI

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: Sun 2026-07-19 12:35 IST

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and Leader of Opposition (LoP) Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi have written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking an independent and comprehensive investigation into the financial affairs of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, saying that devotees have been “betrayed” by the alleged donation theft. Sharing the joint letter on X on Sunday, Kharge wrote, “Our joint letter to PM Modi demanding an independent and comprehensive investigation into the financial affairs of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust. Lakhs of devotees who donated their hard-earned money with faith, devotion and trust are feeling betrayed by the theft.”

Rahul Gandhi, Kharge Write to PM Modi on Ram Mandir Trust Donation Theft Case 

In the letter dated July 18, the two Congress leaders alleged, “You (PM Modi) are aware of the theft of thousands of crores in the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust. Lakhs of devotees who donated their hard-earned money with faith, devotion and trust are feeling betrayed by the theft.”
The letter further read, “You announced the formation of the Trust in Parliament on the directions of the Supreme Court of India, but its members have been solely appointed by your government. It is public knowledge that the members of the Trust are affiliated with the RSS, VHP and its affiliates. Its disgraced former General Secretary was also your close associate.”
The Congress leaders said the Prime Minister’s silence on the issue was “unacceptable”. “Your silence now in the face of such a crime is unacceptable. It is your duty to ensure accountability and restitution,” the letter read.

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Congress Demands Independent Probe Into Ram Mandir Trust Finances 

Seeking an independent inquiry into the Trust’s finances, they wrote, “We urge you to immediately order an independent and comprehensive investigation into the financial affairs of the Trust, including the handling of all offerings, including cash, gold, and silver. The findings and the Trust’s accounts should be made public so that every devotee knows how their offerings have been utilised. All those found responsible must be held accountable, irrespective of position or influence.”
The letter further stated, “The credibility of your government and the Trust rests on how transparently and swiftly you act. The people of India are watching.”

SIT Finds 70 Suspicious Incidents, Eight Arrested 

Meanwhile, a Special Investigation Team (SIT) is probing the Ram Mandir donation theft case and has stated that, prima facie, around 70 suspicious incidents were captured on CCTV between April 27 and June 5 and in CCTV footage, counting staff were seen concealing wads of cash.
The preliminary report points to lapses and says there was no frisking at entry and exit, poor control over personal belongings, and cash from multiple donation boxes counted together were among the reasons that made the crime possible.
The report mentions recovery of around Rs 78.94 lakh from some employees before the investigation. An additional Rs 2.25 lakh was allegedly recovered from the bathroom attached to the counting room on June 4, 2026.
The report also states that no prima facie evidence was found to support social media claims about missing silver bricks or other valuable offerings.
Eight accused have been arrested in the case.
The development comes at a time when alleged embezzlement has triggered a heated political row in Uttar Pradesh, with the SIT continuing its probe into the irregularities.

Inputs from ANI

Also Read: ‘India’s Second Freedom Movement’: Sonam Wangchuk’s First Message From Hospital, Calls Jantar Mantar Removal ‘Illegal’ 

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‘Devotees Feel Betrayed’: Kharge, Rahul Gandhi Write to PM Modi Seeking Probe Into Ram Mandir Donation Theft
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‘Devotees Feel Betrayed’: Kharge, Rahul Gandhi Write to PM Modi Seeking Probe Into Ram Mandir Donation Theft

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‘Devotees Feel Betrayed’: Kharge, Rahul Gandhi Write to PM Modi Seeking Probe Into Ram Mandir Donation Theft
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‘Devotees Feel Betrayed’: Kharge, Rahul Gandhi Write to PM Modi Seeking Probe Into Ram Mandir Donation Theft
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