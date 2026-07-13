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Home > India News > Who Stole Ram Mandir Donations? Supreme Court Seeks SIT Report; Will CBI Take Over Probe?

Who Stole Ram Mandir Donations? Supreme Court Seeks SIT Report; Will CBI Take Over Probe?

The Supreme Court has sought an SIT status report on the alleged misappropriation of Ram Mandir donations in Ayodhya. Preliminary findings reportedly flagged nearly 70 suspicious incidents involving cash bundles allegedly hidden by counting staff.

Supreme Court seeks SIT report in the Ram Mandir donation theft case. (Image: ANI, file photo)
Supreme Court seeks SIT report in the Ram Mandir donation theft case. (Image: ANI, file photo)

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: Mon 2026-07-13 13:55 IST

The Supreme Court on Monday asked the Special Investigation Team (SIT) to submit a status report on its probe into the alleged misuse of donations at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. The court also issued a notice to the Centre, the Uttar Pradesh government and the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust seeking response on pleas seeking an independent, court-monitored probe into the alleged misappropriation of donations into the case next week.  A bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohan also directed the Special Investigation Team (SIT) constituted by the Uttar Pradesh government to place a status report before it. The Court has sought details on the composition of the SIT.

“We direct the SIT constituted by the State of Uttar Pradesh to submit a status report. Post this matter for further consideration next Monday. Please also mention the composition of the SIT in the status report,” the Court said.

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Supreme Court Seeks SIT Report; Will CBI Take Over Ram Mandir Donations Theft Case?

During the hearing, Solicitor General of India (SGI) Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Uttar Pradesh government, urged the Court not to issue notice, submitting that the State had already constituted an SIT and that the investigation was underway.

“A notice may not be necessary”, the SGI said.

The Court, however, clarified that it was not examining the merits of the allegations at this stage and only wanted to be apprised of the progress of the investigation.

The Court, however, did not entertain arguments by the petitioner’s counsel that more than seventeen days have passed since the constitution of the SIT and no progress has been made. The Court responded to the submission by suggesting the counsels save their energy as it would be required once they go and give sound bites to the media, outside the court.

“Save your energy because you are required to use it outside also. You don’t want us to pass an order?” the Court said.

The Court thereafter proceeded to issue notice and called for the SIT’s status report along with details of its composition.

The petitions seek an independent probe into allegations that donations made by devotees at the Ram Mandir were siphoned off by staff handling the counting of cash offerings.

What is Ram Mandir Donation Theft Case? 

The pleas come against the backdrop of the SIT’s preliminary findings, which allegedly point to serious security lapses in the temple’s counting room. Per the preliminary probe, CCTV footage that was reviewed between April 27 and June 5 shows nearly 70 suspicious moments, where members of the counting staff are allegedly seen hiding bundles of cash in their clothes, pockets, shoes and other personal belongings. The SIT is stated to have found that the alleged theft appeared to be systematic and repeated rather than comprising isolated incidents.

The preliminary report also pointed out some deficiencies in the security setups, like the missing frisking of staff at the entry and exit points in the counting hall, and also not enough checking on personal belongings that people carried into and out of the premises.  

The alleged irregularities already kicked off some political reactions, with Opposition leaders, including Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, calling for accountability.  

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, meanwhile has assured that strict action would be taken against anyone found guilty of wrongly using donations made by devotees for the temple. 

Also Read: Big Win For Vijay-Led Tamil Nadu Govt: Here’s Why Supreme Court Stayed Madras HC’s Cow Slaughter Ban  

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Who Stole Ram Mandir Donations? Supreme Court Seeks SIT Report; Will CBI Take Over Probe?
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